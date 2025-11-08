Ireland’s Andy Farrell pleased by much-improved second-half display against Japan

Irish coach Andy Farrell left Aviva Stadium pleased but not entirely with Ireland’s performance against Japan. Three late tries put a better veneer on the Irish score line, but Farrell could not forget the first half of the match, which closed with his side leading by a relatively slender 17-10.

Asked whether he received the response he wanted from the team after last week’s defeat to New Zealand, Farrell didn’t beat around the bush.

“In short, no, certainly not in the first half,” he said.

“But the response that we wanted from half-time onwards I thought was pleasing, because I think when you make a good few errors within your game, it can suppress you a little bit.

“We were feeling sorry for ourselves a little bit and the mood wasn’t how it should be. But how we got over ourselves and got some tempo back into the game in the second half is credit to the lads.

“I suppose overall, if you look at where we were, not just scoreboard-wise, but how we were playing in the first half, to come away with 41-10, you’d think you should be pleased. But we’ve got to be better obviously with the opposition that’s coming.”

That opposition is Joe Schmidt and Australia next weekend. But it wasn’t all doom and gloom with Farrell pointing to the Irish defence, which he thought shaped up well to the dangerous Japanese attack.

Japan scored one try towards the end of the first half, when they mauled a lineout ball over the Irish line.

What Ireland lacked in the first half against the high-energy Japan side was punch and urgency.

“We were defending well, but just ‘well’ instead of having a bit of bite,” said Farrell.

“Our defence was the best part of our game in that stage. Getting off the line and having real intent in our collisions is something that we need to chase down a little bit more.

“So therefore, the errors that we made set piece-wise or in attack and the lack of intent, punching on to the ball all accumulated to the mood of the game.

“I’m in a soundproof box, but I could tell that the mood was flattish throughout the first half.”

Farrell was pleased with the way Ireland came out in the second half and by the punch he got from players when the bench began to empty.

Brothers Sam and Cian Prendergast came into the game, while Munster’s Tom Farrell earned his first cap starting at outside centre.

Ireland’s Sam Prendergast and Cian Prendergast celebrate after the match. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“We’ve just done the presentation behind closed doors there with the players and he [Farrell] spoke about his journey and it’s a fantastic journey, isn’t it,” said the Irish coach.

“Six years ago, when he came in, he was a shadow of himself that he is today. The progression that we’ve seen and this time around coming in and hitting the ground running and backing himself and showing everyone that he belongs has been evident for everyone to see.”

In all, four Irish tries went after the half-time break with prop Andrew Porter scoring after 48 minutes and replacements Gus McCarthy and Paddy McCarthy and winger Tommy O’Brien touching down, all of which picked up the coach’s mood.

“Yeah, and not just the bench, everyone else [in the second half]. Again, that’s the pleasing part of the game. They got over themselves and made good inroads into the game. But the bench certainly helped that, especially a couple of young lads,” said Farrell.

“I thought Gus [McCarthy] was great as far as his intent set-piece-wise and how he went about his business. He’s a young lad trying to find his way at international level, so that’s pleasing.

“Paddy [McCarthy], his first home game and his second test, two pick-and-goes in quick succession and scoring the tries, pleasing. And then time in the saddle for Tom Clarkson and obviously the performance of Tommy O’Brien getting man out of the match. He’s certainly well-deserved here.

“It wasn’t the perfect game as far as errors are concerned, but he had proper intention in his game. He wanted to make things happen and you can see the hunger in that.”

Backrow Caelan Doris expressed a bittersweet feeling after starting a game for the first time since May, when injury playing with Leinster against Northampton forced him to have shoulder surgery. Consequently Doris also missed out on the successful Lions tour to Australia during the summer.

“Definitely good to be back. I just got a taster off the bench last week,” said the Irish captain.

“Through the whole rehab period, I was targeting that game. On a personal note, it was nice to get back, obviously, despite the result, but being back here in front of home fans in the Aviva is always special.

“It was a routine performance in the first half in particular. A little bit scrappy. Lungs, personally I could feel it at times. But happy to get through the first 80 minutes.”