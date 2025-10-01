Andrew Browne appointed as Ireland under-20s head coach

Andrew Browne was an assistant coach with the Ireland under-20s last season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Andrew Browne has been named as the new Ireland under-20s head coach, replacing Neil Doak.

The 38-year-old Galway native and former Connacht player was an assistant coach with under Doak last season but now heads up a largely new coaching team.

Browne will be assisted by former Ireland under-19s head coach Kieran Hallett and Ireland under-18s head coach Michael Hodge, while IRFU performance pathway scrum coach Seamus Toomey retains his position.

Doak and Ian Keatley, who served as an assistant coach last season, have returned to their respective full-time provincial roles with Ulster and Munster.

“Andrew has been part of the programme for the last season, and his appointment ensures continuity, with Kieran Hallett and Michael Hodge bringing a wealth of knowledge to their roles having worked with this cohort of players in their previous age-grade coaching positions,” said Peter Smyth, head of the IRFU’s elite player pathway.

“We thank both Neil and Ian for their contributions to the programme in recent seasons as they return to their provincial roles,” he added.

The under-20s are due to meet for a three-day camp later this month, followed by a six-day camp in November ahead of a friendly fixture which will be confirmed in due course.