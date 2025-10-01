Rugby

Andrew Browne appointed as Ireland under-20s head coach

Neil Doak returns to Ulster role

Andrew Browne was an assistant coach with the Ireland under-20s last season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Andrew Browne was an assistant coach with the Ireland under-20s last season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Wed Oct 01 2025 - 17:39

Andrew Browne has been named as the new Ireland under-20s head coach, replacing Neil Doak.

The 38-year-old Galway native and former Connacht player was an assistant coach with under Doak last season but now heads up a largely new coaching team.

Browne will be assisted by former Ireland under-19s head coach Kieran Hallett and Ireland under-18s head coach Michael Hodge, while IRFU performance pathway scrum coach Seamus Toomey retains his position.

Doak and Ian Keatley, who served as an assistant coach last season, have returned to their respective full-time provincial roles with Ulster and Munster.

READ MORE

How ultimate team player Shane Lowry delivered Ryder Cup when the chips were down

Rory McIlroy condemns ‘unacceptable’ Ryder Cup abuse and confirms his wife was hit by a beer

Five things we learned from Europe’s Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black

‘An overrated Leprechaun’: Ryder Cup fans pile on McIlroy as mood becomes bonkers

“Andrew has been part of the programme for the last season, and his appointment ensures continuity, with Kieran Hallett and Michael Hodge bringing a wealth of knowledge to their roles having worked with this cohort of players in their previous age-grade coaching positions,” said Peter Smyth, head of the IRFU’s elite player pathway.

“We thank both Neil and Ian for their contributions to the programme in recent seasons as they return to their provincial roles,” he added.

The under-20s are due to meet for a three-day camp later this month, followed by a six-day camp in November ahead of a friendly fixture which will be confirmed in due course.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley