Lions v First Nations and Pasifika XV live updates: Jamie Osborne makes debut

“The Wallabies need to demonstrate this can indeed be the start of the golden era. Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh believes it is possible two years out from a men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia. A women’s World Cup will follow in 2029, and then the Olympics in Brisbane 2032.

“But what if the Lions reaffirm their supremacy of last Saturday in the second and third Tests and complete a convincing 3-0 series win? And what if that is followed by another last-place finish in the Rugby Championship and another pool exit in a World Cup, and one on home soil?

“The Lions will surely tour here again 12 years hence, but there is no long-term Tour agreement and who knows what the future might hold? Joe Schmidt is a great coach but as things stand, this does not look like a vintage Wallabies generation.”

Check out Jamie Osborne’s reaction to being included in the Lions team:

“The Thursday before the Portugal game, he was in a taxi with Craig Casey, Cian Prendergast, Darragh Murray and Jack Crowley en route to a barber’s when his phone rang. He looked at the screen and saw it was Andy Farrell.

“It was out of the blue,” said Osborne, confirming that the Ireland and Lions head coach had given him no indication that he might come into consideration for a late call-up.

“He hadn’t said anything to me, but I was just in Lisbon and I got a phone call on Thursday at 11 o’clock and saw his name and thought, ‘this is probably good’.”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Lions game against First Nations and Pasifika XV. Kick-off at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium is at 11am.

The opposition are a bit of a mouthful to say, but basically means they are a team of Indigenous Australian or Pacific Islander origin, and a second go at the Lions for the likes of Charlie Gamble and Taniela Tupou after playing for the Waratahs earlier in the tour.

Fresh off their defeat of the Wallabies, it’s a chance for some players who aren’t likely to be in the Test side, including late Irish call-ups Jamie Osborne, who starts, and Thomas Clarkson, who is on the bench. Andy Farrell’s son Owen captains the side.

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS: B Kinghorn (Scotland); D Graham (Scotland), J Osborne (Ireland), O Farrell (England, capt),D van der Merwe (Scotland); F Smith (England), B White (Scotland); P Schoeman (Scotland), J George (England), F Bealham (Ireland); J Ryan (Ireland), S Cummings (Scotland); J Morgan (Wales), J van der Flier (Ireland), H Pollock (England).

Replacements: E Ashman (Scotland), R Sutherland (Scotland), T Clarkson (Ireland), G Brown (Scotland), B Earl (England), A Mitchell (England), M Smith (England), G Ringrose (Ireland).

FIRST NATIONS AND PASIFIKA XV: Andy Muirhead (First Nations); Triston Reilly (First Nations), Lalakai Foketi (Maori & Tonga), David Feliuai (Samoa), Filipo Daugunu (Fiji); Kurtley Beale (First Nations, capt), Kalani Thomas (Maori); Lington Ieli (Fiji), Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Samoa), Taniela Tupou (Tonga); Darcy Swain (Samoa), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Samoa); Seru Uru (Fiji), Charlie Gamble (Tonga), Tuaina Taii Tualima (Samoa).

Replacements: Richie Asiata (Samoa), Marley Pearce (Maori & First Nations), Mesake Doge (Fiji), Mesake Vocevoce (Fiji), Rob Leota (Samoa), Harrison Goddard (First Nations), Jack Debreczeni (Cook Island), Jarrah McLeod (First Nations).