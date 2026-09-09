Share your story: has your car ever been clamped?

Clamping vans will all but disappear from Dublin city centre, and reports from members of the public about illegal parkers will be prioritised, under a radical overhaul of the city’s parking enforcement services.

In the biggest change to parking controls since clamping was introduced almost 30 years ago, Dublin City Council is implementing a new enforcement model concentrating more on towing and fining illegal parkers and less on applying clamps.

Although clamping will remain part of the enforcement armoury, controls and penalties will be more geographically defined, with the punishments for motorists dependent on the zone as well as the offence committed. Read more in Olivia Kelly’s report here.

We’d like to hear what you think. Have you been clamped before, and if so, what were the circumstances? How do you feel about the move to more fines and towing in Dublin city? Is prioritising reports from members of the public a fairer system?

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