Housing & Planning

Share your story: Has your home building project been delayed?

Building a home in Ireland now takes twice as long as it did a decade ago, according to the Central Bank

Have your say: have you experienced an overrun on your home building project?
Have your say: have you experienced an overrun on your home building project?
Wed Sept 16 2026 - 10:541 MIN READ

Building a home in Ireland now takes twice as long as it did a decade ago – four years instead of two – because of the State’s dysfunctional planning system, according to the Central Bank.

Have you built, or are you currently building, a home that is caught up in planning gridlock? Have you experienced delays getting your keys or moving in, and what held up the build? If you have a story to share, The Irish Times would like to hear from you.

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but, please note, we may not publish every submission we receive.

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