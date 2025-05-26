Rugby

Jack Crowley passed fit for Munster’s journey to Durban

Diarmuid Barron and Niall Scannell also available for selection as they face Sharks

Munster's Jack Crowley. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Munster's Jack Crowley. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Mon May 26 2025 - 15:28

Jack Crowley, Diarmuid Barron and Niall Scannell have all been passed fit and are available for selection for Munster‘s journey to Durban for Saturday’s URC quarter-final against Hollywoodbets Sharks at King Park (KO 5.30pm).

A 32-player Munster squad will travel to South Africa while the matchday 23 will be confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Loughman also returns and could be in line for his first appearance since he suffered a hamstring injury in last month’s win over La Rochelle.

Edwin Edogbo made a successful return to action earlier this month for Munster ‘A’ against Connacht Eagles and his return will continue to be managed as he recovers from a long-term injury.

READ MORE

Munster’s travelling squad for the URC quarter-final

Forwards

Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Lee Barron, Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Ronan Foxe, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jean Kleyn, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Milne, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley.

Backs

Thaakir Abrahams, Tony Butler, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Tom Farrell, Mike Haley, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Conor Murray, Alex Nankivell, Calvin Nash, Seán O’Brien, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Andrew Smith.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley