Jack Crowley passed fit for Munster’s journey to Durban

Jack Crowley, Diarmuid Barron and Niall Scannell have all been passed fit and are available for selection for Munster‘s journey to Durban for Saturday’s URC quarter-final against Hollywoodbets Sharks at King Park (KO 5.30pm).

A 32-player Munster squad will travel to South Africa while the matchday 23 will be confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Jeremy Loughman also returns and could be in line for his first appearance since he suffered a hamstring injury in last month’s win over La Rochelle.

Edwin Edogbo made a successful return to action earlier this month for Munster ‘A’ against Connacht Eagles and his return will continue to be managed as he recovers from a long-term injury.

Munster’s travelling squad for the URC quarter-final

Forwards

Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, Diarmuid Barron, Lee Barron, Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Ronan Foxe, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jean Kleyn, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Milne, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley.

Backs

Thaakir Abrahams, Tony Butler, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Tom Farrell, Mike Haley, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Conor Murray, Alex Nankivell, Calvin Nash, Seán O’Brien, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Andrew Smith.