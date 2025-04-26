AIL final preview: History is against both Cork Con and Clontarf but either side could seize the moment

Energia All-Ireland Division 1A final: Cork Constitution v Clontarf, Aviva Stadium, Sunday, 4.0 – Live TG4

In addition to its Leinster-Munster element, after an unusually unpredictable season in Division 1A, ultimately the Energia All-Ireland League has thrown up a final between the two most consistent clubs in recent times when Cork Constitution meet Clontarf in the Aviva Stadium in the second of Sunday’s double-header of deciders.

Con are competing in their sixth final of the last eight at the Aviva Stadium, excluding the two pandemic-affected seasons, while Clontarf have taken part in eight of the last 10 finals. This is the fourth time they will meet in the final, Con having won in 2019 and 2017, by 28-13 and 25-21, while Clontarf won the 2016 decider by 28-25.

Clontarf have won both meetings this season, but with the last play of the game on each occasion, beating Con by 20-16 in Temple Hill last October and by 15-13 at Castle Avenue in February. It will be no surprise if this is again a one-score game which goes to the wire as well.

Clontarf make two changes from the side which beat Lansdowne in the semi-finals at Castle Avenue last Saturday. Winger Andy Smith, the Connacht ex-Sevens winger who is on loan with Munster and was opposing Damian Penaud a fortnight ago, is restored on the wing, while Charlie Ward comes in for Ivan Soroka, who is ruled out with the calf injury he suffered early on in the semi-final.

Cork Con’s Billy Crowley misses out due to the shoulder injury he picked up in the champions’ 16-8 win away to St Mary’s last week, with George Coomber promoted to fullback while Mark Donnelly returns having been on Munster duty last week.

Cork Constitution’s Jack Kelleher on the attack. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Certainly one can make a case for either side. History is against Con, for as the reigning champions they are seeking to become the first side since Shannon 20 years ago to retain the title.

They were possibly feeling a hangover from last May’s success against Terenure at the start of the season when losing three of their first five games. They rediscovered their mojo to go unbeaten over eight games and then recovered from back-to-back losses against Clontarf and Lansdowne to win three successive matches before last weekend’s win against St Mary’s.

Clontarf have been more consistently near the top of the table since winning five of their first six matches, and eventually finished top. They may not be a team of all the talents but Andy Wood has rebuilt a much-changed side from the one which beat Terenure in the final three seasons ago and lost to them 12 months later.

They retain much of Clontarf’s traditional strengths, and are the best in the league at translating access into the opposition 22 into scores through their lineout maul and power game. This is evidenced by prolific hooker Dylan Donnellan being their leading try-scorer again in this campaign with 14, followed by lock Tadhg Bird on 11, while outhalf Conor Kelly has been the top flight’s leading points scorer with 185.

Con retain the core of last season’s successful side, albeit with the additional flair and game-breaking qualities of Seán French at outside centre. Jack Kelleher has arguably been the player of the season, with the aforementioned Kelly his main rival, and the degree to which Kelleher can unhinge the Clontarf lineout will be a key battleground.

History is also against Clontarf, in that they have lost eight of the 11 finals they have contested, whereas only Shannon have won more than Con’s seven titles, albeit they have been runners-up seven times as well.

A year on from their epic encounter at the Aviva Stadium, Railway Union and UL Bohemian meet again in the Women’s Division final (kick-off 1.30pm, live on TG4).

UL Bohemian are seeking a record 15th AIL crown, a year on from lifting the trophy for the first time since 2018, while Railway Union are evidently a team on a mission, having won 18 games out of 18 in the regular season, including a double over the Limerick club.

They are seeking a third AIL crown after beating Old Belvedere in a hotly contested semi-final by 37-24. The remarkable former Ireland prop Lindsay Peat has again been in outstanding form at number eight, scoring 23 tries in this campaign, while also performing her roles as scrum and defence coach.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Andy Smith, Hugh Cooney, Connor Fahy, Peter Maher; Conor Kelly, Sam Owens; Charlie Ward, Dylan Donnellan (capt), Ben Griffin; Fionn Gilbert, Jim Peters; Callum Smith, Aaron Coleman, John Vinson.

Replacements: Declan Adamson, Conor Bateman, Luke Brady, Will Reilly, Stephen Ryan, James Conroy, Oran Walsh, Alvin Amaniampong.

CORK CONSTITUTION: George Coomber; Daniel Hurley, Seán French, Niall Kenneally, Matthew Bowen; James Taylor, Adam Maher; Mark Donnelly, Billy Scannell, Luke Masters; Seán Duffy, John Forde; Jack Kelleher, Ronán O’Sullivan, David Hyland (capt).

Replacements: Danny Sheahan in, David Good, Charlie Connolly, Eoin Quilter, Jacob Sheahan, Louis Kahn, Eoghan Smyth, Rob Jermyn in.

Referee: Keane Davison (IRFU).

Saturday

Saturday’s promotion/relegation playoff finals (2.30) – Division 1A/1B: Nenagh Ormond v UCC, New Ormond Park. Division 1B/2A: Dublin University v Cashel, College Park. Division 2A/2B: Navan v Dungannon, Balreask Old. Division 2B/2C: Skerries v Midleton, Holmpatrick. Division 2C: Thomas Mellon Playing Fields.

Sunday

Women’s AIL final: Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Aviva Stadium (1.30pm). Men’s AIL Division 1A Final: Cork Constitution v Clontarf, Aviva Stadium (4pm).