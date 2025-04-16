Gordon D’Arcy: Leinster can look to Rory McIlroy, Munster need reinforcements

Munster did not lack fight against Bordeaux-Begles, they just didn't have enough reserves following their epic win over La Rochelle the week before. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The saying “what’s for you won’t pass you by” is one that Rory McIlroy might have struggled to invest in based on his experiences in his 17 years competing at the Masters, right until the 73rd hole on a monumental Sunday evening in Georgia.

In life, in sport and in a very practical way in golf, timing is everything. It had been 11 years since he last won a major but when he holed that putt on the first playoff hole to win the tournament the dam burst on his emotions, and years of frustration, doubt and disappointment were expelled in a cascade of tears.

A childhood ambition was realised, the coveted green jacket, a Grand Slam of majors and a place in the pantheon of the sport. His win was a testament to perseverance, belief and the payoff that comes when years of effort collide with opportunity. Victory did not pass him by this time.

The fickle nature of sport demands a significant mental toughness to go with physical qualities. Clayton McMillan got to see two faces of Munster rugby over the past fortnight: the indomitable spirit in victory and, a week later, the current squad’s limitations in trying to wrangle injuries and competing across two competitions.

Munster wrote a fresh chapter to their storied history in the Champions Cup by beating La Rochelle, a performance of grit and belligerent defiance that has been part of their DNA in the tournament, topped off by a flash of brilliance from Jack Crowley.

A week later the Bordeaux defeat offered a reminder that when exposed to the top echelon in European rugby there are gaps to be filled on the roster. The foundations are there, the next generation is beginning to emerge, and with a bit more certainty and stability in the months ahead, there’s every reason to be optimistic.

This group has already shown it knows how to do things the hard way, the memory of that 2023 URC triumph still fresh and powerful. The reward for toppling the mighty La Rochelle? A punishing schedule and a trip to face another French juggernaut, Bordeaux-Bègles.

While Munster celebrated the win in La Rochelle, the unfairness of the Champions Cup calendar came sharply into focus. Most other quarter-finalists cruised through their Round of 16 ties, Munster had to drain every ounce of energy just to survive. The result was a performance in Bordeaux that reflected fatigue more than failure.

I’ve been there. I’ve played in those games where you pour everything into a match physically and emotionally, and when you’re called to go again, there’s simply no higher gear left. That win becomes your final, even though there are a couple more rungs left on the ladder. You hit your ceiling while the next opponent arrives fresh, fully stocked and with plenty in reserve.

I wrote last week about the importance of players taking responsibility and Munster did exactly that. Yes, there were errors, but never a drop in resolve. The execution faltered but the intent never did.

Jordie Barrett showed against Glasgow exactly why Leinster signed him. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

It has been really interesting to watch the impact of players such as Jordie Barrett at Leinster and Munster centre Alex Nankivell on their respective teams over the last few months. Two players with vastly different circumstances, yet each vital to their side’s ambitions.

Munster’s attack and defence shape looked more structured, more deliberate and showed signs of promise with the New Zealander in situ. Up front, though, was where the cracks appeared. They looked a player or two light against Bordeaux-Bègles.

Another secondrow option and the presence of South African prop Dian Bleuler, who made a huge impression on and off the pitch during his short-term contract, would have helped share the load. There was a moment in the final quarter when the French side began to drift, they left the door slightly ajar, but for Munster it was simply too much to ask two weekends in a row to climb to the peak once again.

Reinforcements are on the way. Michael Milne joins from Leinster to bolster the front row. Edwin Edogbo’s return from injury couldn’t be better timed. There’s still plenty to play for, and Munster now turn their focus back to the URC, a competition that carries with it a sense of familiarity and comfort.

Leinster are at the other end of the spectrum and there are sporting parallels between McIlroy’s 11-year wait and Leinster’s quest for a fifth star on their jersey. Michael Cheika loved to drag themes into each season to try to paint a picture of success and what is required to achieve it.

I can picture the Australian pointing out the value of persistence, how it breeds character and how character wins big moments and then trophies.

It is hard to decipher exactly how good Leinster are at the moment. Basing anything on the scorelines in each of their last two knockout matches would be foolish. Scoring 50-plus points is impressive, as is keeping both oppositions to zero points; however, when it feels a little too good to be true, that usually turns out to be the case.

There are tougher tasks ahead and Leinster will need to keep the performance graph upwardly mobile. Leinster are improving, the defence systems and scramble are bedded in, and while the fluidity in attack has taken a little time to surface, Tyler Bleyendaal deserves credit for his work.

Leinster have benefited from squad depth and the ability to rotate players over the course of the last few weeks, a regimen that will persist in the build-up to playing Northampton. The presence of RG Snyman and Barrett has been keenly felt. They are fundamental to Leinster’s quest for silverware.

So much so that they cannot play peripheral roles if Leinster are to avoid mistakes of the past. Barrett featured at fullback with two standout performances against Clermont Auvergne and La Rochelle in the pool stages but his outstanding performance at centre over the weekend showcased exactly why he was signed by Leinster.

Northampton Saints have a puncher’s chance coming to Dublin next month, to mix sporting metaphors, particularly with their backline.

Leinster were short a player or two in some of their European final defeats. They invested in big names and must now see to it that the best players are on the pitch as they try to ensure another opportunity does not pass them by again.