Gordon D’Arcy: Player commitment the cornerstone of European competition despite clunky format

The Champions and Challenge Cups were shoehorned back into the rugby calendar after a 10-week hiatus following the conclusion of the pool stages in January, a window of a fortnight to race through the first two knockout rounds that unearthed a jarring inconsistency in the attitude of some of the participants.

From an Irish perspective, it turned out to be a very positive weekend but that doesn’t and can’t gloss over the suggestion that the tournaments have been damaged and devalued. Since the new format was introduced, in part to accommodate the South African franchises that have yet to embrace Europe with the same gusto they have the United Rugby Championship (URC), the pool stages have been farcically underwhelming.

That state of affairs, the apathy displayed by some clubs, continued into last weekend for the most part, the low point for me when Leinster put 62 points on Harlequins. The fireworks, flames and Mike McCarthy’s prematch duel with Leo the Lion proved more memorable than anything on the pitch for two of my children who attended the game. They lost interest, along with most people in the crowd, long before half-time.

Body language often betrays attitude, and I have written many times before how important the top two inches are in terms of positivity and mental resilience in underpinning the physical attributes required to win matches.

Joe Schmidt used to ask us to win 80 one-minute battles, fight for every little edge, whether that be getting up off the ground before your opponent, or being set and ready first before the next phase.

The iconic American basketball star Michael Jordan drew inspiration from the disparaging words and sentiments of opposition players, which he used to fuel his drive on court. You take what you need into the arena.

I can recall a Brian O’Driscoll prematch team talk around the time that Leinster started to deliver consistently on those big days in which he highlighted the importance of being ruthless. His point was that we would show respect for the opposition by playing flat-out, no respite, never letting up until the final whistle. It was an order as much as a statement.

Leinster borrowed from that credo on Saturday at Croke Park. With Dan Sheehan and Josh van der Flier in the vanguard, they easily dismantled Harlequins, who were brittle once pressure was rigorously applied. I spent more time in the second half thinking about where the Champions Cup is going as a competition than I did in focusing on a match that had become a non-contest.

There has been no shortage of column inches devoted to finding a superior model for the Champions Cup. Most agree that a new format is required because it cannot continue in its current iteration where the integrity of the tournament can be undermined by the whims and differing attitudes of clubs from year to year.

I feel the clubs and players are getting too much of a pass. The consensus was for fewer games in the name of player welfare and to allow clubs to play their marquee names regularly. The first part of that equation has been adhered to, but some clubs haven’t played ball with the second commitment.

The level of preparation, execution and buy-in has been abysmal from many clubs this season, a worrying trend that has developed, whereby some teams travel “fully loaded” yet are largely going through the motions, or they arrive “empty”, like Saracens or Ulster earlier in the tournament.

Sport is not a level playing field, so dealing with adversity is an important coping mechanism. Playing matches is the fun bit of being a professional rugby player. This season’s tournament has shown too many taking the easy option when the expectation should be that you do your utmost to win for your team and supporters.

Even though they lost, the application and effort from the La Rochelle players was evident. It was clear they were doing their best, and they came within a whisker of finding a positive solution. That they didn’t is down to a gutsy, character-laden display from Munster, topped off by a moment of pure rugby class from Jack Crowley in the form of that glorious drop goal.

Back in our day, O’Driscoll spoke about the art of winning but there is also a way to lose, expending everything in defeat; it helps to build the fabric of integrity. Too many times this season, I have seen players baling out mentally and physically in matches.

This is disappointing on so many levels, but as an ex-pro, to see players not bothered is sobering. It is a privilege to play professional sport; you never know how long it will last and I think it is time players reminded themselves of that fact.

The truth is that very few players will win silverware of any kind, and even fewer will win multiple trophies, so the joy of playing has to suffice in those circumstances. Doing your best is the minimum, low bar that we should expect from players, regardless of the format and/or chances of winning the trophy outright.

If you examine the integrity of effort from the Irish provinces over the weekend – they haven’t always been blameless in the past, as I have mentioned already – it can’t be faulted. I thought that Ulster emerged with a great deal of credit in defeat for how they played and can certainly hold their heads up high.

Munster will rightly commandeer the headlines from their superb win, while for me, one of the moments of the weekend came in the Challenge Cup: Shayne Bolton’s try for Connacht was a beautiful mix of pace, handling and flair.

There is a hope that both European competitions will kick on this weekend in terms of quality contests, keenly fought, from opening to final whistle with no thoughts for anything other than finding a way over the 80-minutes.

The Irish provinces have different agendas, Leinster with a target on their back as the URC champions Glasgow Warriors come calling.

Munster must find the energy to climb to the peak once again, taking some inspiration from how Ulster carved open Bordeaux, as they return to the sweltering sunshine in France, while Connacht will stare down expensively assembled Parisian aristocrats Racing 92 at the Dexcom stadium.

Whatever about the clunky format of European competition, it should not be further destabilised by clubs picking and choosing commitment levels, especially in the knockout stages. If the tournament is to try to reclaim former glory, to produce those unforgettable matches and spectacles, that should be the minimum commitment.