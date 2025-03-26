Lions tour: Ireland coaches Simon Easterby, John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman to join coaching ticket

British & Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell (centre) with his assistant coaches for this summer's tour to Australia. (l-r) Richard Wigglesworth, Simon Easterby, Farrell, John Dalziel, Andrew Goodman and John Fogarty. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Andy Farrell has named Ireland coaches Simon Easterby, John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman to the Lions backroom team ahead of this summer’s tour to Australia.

Easterby served as interim Ireland head coach during the recent Six Nations with Farrell on his Lions-enforced sabbatical. Fogarty and Goodman, Ireland’s scrum and attack coaches, also step up.

England’s Richard Wigglesworth has been confirmed on the ticket alongside John Dalziel of Scotland.

As previously reported by The Irish Times, Easterby’s promotion to the Lions ticket appears to pave the way for Paul O’Connell to take charge of Ireland’s summer tour to Portugal and Georgia.

With the Lions coaching ticket now confirmed, Irish involvement totals seven, with Farrell, Easterby, Fogarty and Goodman being joined by head of performance Aled Walters, analyst Vinny Hammond and former IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

The playing squad for the Lions will be announced on May 8th. The first tour game is against Argentina in Dublin on June 20th.

British & Irish Lions coaching ticket for 2025 summer tour

Andy Farrell (Ireland)

Simon Easterby (Ireland)

John Fogarty (Ireland)

Andrew Goodman (Ireland)

John Dalziel (Scotland)

Richard Wigglesworth (England)