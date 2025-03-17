Wallace High School claim first Ulster Schools Cup title beating Royal School Armagh

Ulster Schools Cup final: Wallace High School 24 Royal School Armagh 15

Wallace High School claimed the Ulster Schools Cup outright for the first time in their history, outscoring Royal School Armagh four tries to two in what was a pulsating final at the Kingspan Stadium.

In a re-run of what was intended to be the 2020 final, which wasn’t played due to the Covid pandemic, the Lisburn school’s forward power and tries either side of half-time helped them on the way to taking ownership of the title.

Prop Rio McDonagh scored twice for Wallace in the opening half, joined on the scoresheet by Luke Dillon shortly after the restart, ensuring a new name would be engraved on the trophy before hooker James Gould supplied their final try of the day.

Royal School opted to kick a long-range penalty on two minutes which outhalf Evan Hughes impressively landed with the ball cannoning in via the upright.

READ MORE

But Wallace responded almost immediately, a penalty from the restart was put to the corner and the Lisburn school’s maul made progress, gaining penalty advantage though they didn’t need it as McDonagh found a way over from close range after several rumbles.

From the restart, Armagh secured a penalty and responded in kind, going for the corner to then batter through, centre Cameron Cummings the one to touch down. Hughes converted the ninth-minute effort to give Armagh a 10-5 lead.

But Wallace came again, their pack battering their way to Armagh’s line where hooker Gould made the breakthrough under the posts. Geddis kicked the extras to nudge them back in front after 17 minutes.

Then on 28 minutes, Gould surged a gap to begin a siege of Armagh’s line resulting in McDonagh reaching the target again. Geddis was wide from the tee but Wallace were now seven points clear.

Armagh threw everything at getting back on the scoresheet, but Tristan Morris was held by Luke Dillon which in turn meant his pass to Hughes allowed the Wallace defence to dump the Armagh outhalf into touch, ending the half 17-10 to Wallace.

Three minutes after the restart and after a melee in midfield the Lisburn school were given a penalty. From the pressure exerted by their maul, centre Dillon crashed through and Geddis slotted the conversion to make it 24-10.

It took until the 60th minute for another score to be registered, Armagh getting some vital points to close the gap after skipper Thomas Dougan smashed over after hooker Charlie Reaney was somehow held up having broken from the maul.

Armagh came again late on, only for Nathan Hamilton’s break to be snuffed out by a vital covering tackle by Wallace captain Jon Rodgers.

The game ended with Wallace nearly getting over for a fifth score from a breakaway, but it was scarcely needed, the job already done.

ROYAL SCHOOL ARMAGH: T Morris; R Hamilton, N Hamilton, C Cummings, Z Majid; E Hughes, W Boyd; A Stinson, C Reaney, C Dale; H Dougan, J Reid; B Russell, S Gray, T Dougan (capt).

Replacements: M George, H Hutchinson, B Todd, I Kingston, F Starrett, R Finlay, A Harrison, M Watterson.

WALLACE HIGH SCHOOL: J Geddis; D Wilson, L Dillon, H Daniel, J Booth; Q Armstrong, A Stevenson; R McDonagh, J Gould, O Fitzsimmons; R Ewing, M McCavery; B Moore, J Rodgers (capt), S Warwick.

Replacements: O Cole, D Macklin-Copeland, J Furphy, C Thompson, C Harper, J Curran, C Dawson-Stirling, E Harris.

Referee: P Martin.