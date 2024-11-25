Leinster welcome return of Ireland trio ahead of Ulster URC clash

Ireland internationals Jack Conan, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour have returned to Leinster training and are expected to be available for the province’s URC match against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (kick-off 7.35pm).

The trio have returned to full training following sundry injuries, while hookers Lee Barron and John McKee are also back in the selection mix. Theirs is a timely return given that Rónan Kelleher and Gus McCarthy, who made his Irish debut against Fiji, are currently out on international duty.

McKee confirmed his fitness by playing in Leinster’s 22-7 win over Munster in their A interprovincial game at Lakelands last Friday night.

There are no further injury updates on hooker Dan Sheehan, winger Rob Russell, prop Paddy McCarthy and winger-cum-centre Tommy O’Brien.