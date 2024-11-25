Rugby

Leinster welcome return of Ireland trio ahead of Ulster URC clash

Jack Conan, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour expected to be available for Friday’s game in Belfast

Luke McGrath and Jack Conan ahead of a Leinster training session on Monday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Luke McGrath and Jack Conan ahead of a Leinster training session on Monday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Mon Nov 25 2024 - 17:59

Ireland internationals Jack Conan, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour have returned to Leinster training and are expected to be available for the province’s URC match against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (kick-off 7.35pm).

The trio have returned to full training following sundry injuries, while hookers Lee Barron and John McKee are also back in the selection mix. Theirs is a timely return given that Rónan Kelleher and Gus McCarthy, who made his Irish debut against Fiji, are currently out on international duty.

McKee confirmed his fitness by playing in Leinster’s 22-7 win over Munster in their A interprovincial game at Lakelands last Friday night.

There are no further injury updates on hooker Dan Sheehan, winger Rob Russell, prop Paddy McCarthy and winger-cum-centre Tommy O’Brien.

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley