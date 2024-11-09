Argentina run up 50 points as they continue dominance over disappointing Italy

Argentina's Bautista Delguy runs in a try during the Autumn Nations Series match against Italy at Friuli Stadium in Udine. Photograph: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Autumn Nations Series: Italy 18 Argentina 50

Italy’s poor record against Argentina continued after they lost 50-18 in their opening autumn international in Udine on Saturday, their ninth consecutive defeat by the Pumas, with poor passing and handling errors letting the home side down.

The Italians weren’t helped by the loss of fullback Ange Capuozzo to injury early on and the Pumas were 17-0 up before the half-hour but Italy cut the lead to four points with a penalty try and a penalty either side of the break.

The comeback never materialised and Argentina ran in another five tries in the second half with Italy all too easily losing possession and allowing the opposition in time and time again.

Outhalf Tomas Albornoz scored 20 of Argentina’s points, including a try when he raced away after his side again capitalised on a loose ball, and Italy’s Giacomo Nicotera scored what would only be a consolation try.

Ireland take on Felipe Contepomi’s side in Dublin next Friday night.

