Ireland international Eimear Considine retires from rugby

Ireland's wing Eimear Considine looks to offload during the Six Nations international. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty

Ireland international wing Eimear Considine has confirmed her retirement from rugby at the age of 33.

Joining the Ireland Sevens programme in 2013, Considine was a key figure in the squad and made her debut in June 2015 at Rugby Europe Women’s Sevens Grand Prix Series in Kazan.

She made her 15s debut at the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup and was a key player in the Ireland squad thereafter. Her return to the international arena this year following a combination ACL and MCL injuries, as well as the birth of son Caolán in 2023 was marked by a try in Ireland’s 36-10 victory over Australia in the 150 Celebration Match.

Considine made her Munster debut against Ulster in December 2016 in that season’s Interprovincial Championship. She then went on to earn a further 14 caps for the province.

Before playing rugby Considine was an outstanding dual county player for Clare and won an intermediate football title in 2009.

She announced her retirement on Instagram today saying, “At the age of 23, I was given an opportunity to play rugby. I had no idea back then of the journey that lay ahead, but now after 10 years I feel it’s time that the journey ends.

“To all my coaches throughout the years at Bohs, Munster and Ireland, thank you for backing me. To all my team-mates, I’ve made friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

“To my family, especially Dean, it wouldn’t have been possible without your support and patience!

“To all the supporters, you’ve been there through thick and thin and I look forward to joining you from here on out.”

