Simon Easterby confirmed as interim Ireland head coach

The IRFU has confirmed that Simon Easterby, as expected, will assume the role of interim head coach of the Ireland men’s national team from December 1st to fill the void created by Andy Farrell’s sabbatical as the head coach of the Lions in their tour of Australia next summer.

Easterby will thus lead Ireland into the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations, when they will seek to become the first side ever to win the title outright for three seasons in a row. Easterby will also be head coach on Ireland’s Summer Tour in 2025, details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Easterby was lured on to the Irish coaching ticket in the summer of 2014 as a replacement for John Plumtree and is now in his 11th season as part of the Irish coaching team. After six and a half seasons as Ireland forwards coach, first with Joe Schmidt and then Farrell, Easterby became defence coach in January 2021 when Paul O’Connell was co-opted on to the ticket.

He has had previous head coaching experience having helmed Scarlets for two seasons and Emerging Ireland for their tour to South Africa, a role he will reprise later this month after unveiling the squad on Wednesday morning.

Commenting on the announcement, IRFU performance director, David Humphreys, said: “I am delighted to confirm Simon’s promotion later this year and it is recognition of his evolution and high-standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years.

“Today’s announcement ensures a smooth transition and continuity as Ireland looks to build towards an exciting few months ahead. Over the last decade, Simon has moved from forwards coach to defence coach and he has played a key role in Ireland’s success during that time.

“As head coach for the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in 2022 he had a front-row seat as a number of players pushed on to achieve international selection in the intervening period. It is our hope that Simon and his coaching team can help reap more positive performances in the upcoming Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa and then in the months to come.”

Easterby commented: “To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honour and one that I am thrilled to accept. It is the highest achievement of my coaching career to date and I’m looking forward to working with the talented back room team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions.

“I have greatly enjoyed being a part of the men’s national team journey over the last 10 years and I believe that there are even brighter days ahead as we build towards a huge few months. There’s a lot to play for before December and we’re looking forward to providing the next crop of future Irish players with a chance to impress against talented international opponents in South Africa and then across the four Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium.”