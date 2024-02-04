Wales and Lions great Barry John dies aged 79

Barry John in action for British and Irish Lions during the first Test against New Zealand at Carisbrook in Dunedin in 1971. Photograph: Getty Images

Wales rugby great Barry John has died at the age of 79. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions outhalf died peacefully in hospital, his family announced.

John, who was nicknamed The King by New Zealand journalists after he inspired the Lions’ famous 1971 Test series victory over the All Blacks, won 25 Wales caps between 1966 and 1972.

He also played in five Lions Tests on their 1968 and 1971 tours, before retiring from rugby at the age of 27.

A statement released by John’s family read: “Barry John died peacefully today at the University Hospital of Wales surrounded by his loving wife and four children. He was a loving dad to his 11 grandchildren and a much-loved brother.”

READ MORE

John played his club rugby for Llanelli and then Cardiff, where he struck up a halfback partnership with Gareth Edwards that went on to flourish for Wales and the Lions.

John was partnered by Edwards in 23 of his Wales international appearances, plus all five Lions Tests – one against South Africa and four against New Zealand.

Another star of Welsh rugby’s golden era, fullback JPR Williams, died four weeks ago.

Jonathan Davies, one of the most renowned Welsh players of the 1980s and 1990s, paid tribute to John, writing on X: “RIP Barry – another one of my heroes sadly gone. #BarryJohnTheKing”