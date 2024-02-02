France vs Ireland - Live Updates

“The French public and the French rugby team have reconnected. They’re adored”



What sort of challenge will Ireland face on Friday night? Gerry Thornley joined the podcast from Marseille to discuss.



🎧 Listen to the Counter Ruck wherever you get your podcasts.

Ireland are underdogs tonight, but what can they actually do on the pitch to secure a win? Which tactics might expose the French? The article below uses data to attempt to highlight a number of areas where Ireland might be able to gain the upper hand.

[ Six Nations 2024: Five ways Ireland can beat France in Marseille ]

☘️ lightning ruck speed

🦵 🏉 kick to keep the ball in play

🇫🇷 territory minimises France’s power

🇿🇦 A Leinster/Nienaber defensive ploy?



Using Opta days to predict where Ireland could get an upper hand (or the opposite!) vs France



Using Opta days to predict where Ireland could get an upper hand (or the opposite!) vs France

Story ⬇️⬇️

The dream World Cup final that, alas, remained just that. Now, having been the round two Six Nations title decider in all but name for the last two seasons, in some respects the pity is the organisers have shoehorned it on to opening night. — Gerry Thornley

Rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley previews tonight’s clash.

[ Margins likely to be minuscule as Ireland meet France in Six Nations showdown ]

A view of the Stade Velodrome ahead of kick-off. Photograph: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images

We begin with our new podcast. Two episodes old, The Counter Ruck is – if I may say so myself – all the listening required during this year’s Six Nations. On Monday, we heard from Bordeaux attack coach Noel McNamara, the Clare man who coaches just the four members of France’s backline at club level.

On Thursday, I spoke to our man in Marseille, Gerry Thornley, who gave a pitchside analysis of where the game will be won and lost for Ireland.

Gerry Thornley in Marseille ahead of France vs Ireland Listen | 22:22

Happy Sixmas to all!

Whether it’s “to all a good night” remains to be seen as Ireland take on France with the underdog tag draped around their neck.

It’s Peter O’Mahony’s first game as Ireland’s full-time captain. Jack Crowley’s first start at 10 in the post-Johnny Sexton era. Joe McCarthy’s first Six Nations game having manhandled his way to a starting berth. It’s France’s first game in how long without Monsieur Antoine Dupont.

There is intrigue aplenty as two countries with shared World Cup trauma line up in a rematch of the final that never was last November, the match-up that so many wanted.

Nathan Johns here to tell you what’s what as the action unfolds in Marseille. Kick-off is at 8pm but until then, we’ll be building things up with preview content. Stay tuned for analysis, interviews, podcasts and video from our team of writers.