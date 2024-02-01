Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony: ‘All of us are out there tomorrow to win the game’

Peter O'Mahony talks to the media after the Ireland captain's run at the Stade Vélodrome on Thursdsay. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Not much longer now and that darned World Cup quarter-final weekend will have slipped even further from the rear-view mirror. After his first Six Nations captain’s run in the towering Stade Vélodrome under clear blue skies, Peter O’Mahony, admittedly in his own inimitably understated way, could scarcely conceal his sense of anticipation.

Ireland start the post-Johnny Sexton era in a mouthwatering Six Nations opener against France and addressing the media in the bowels of the stadium, the newly installed captain said: “Every opportunity you get to play for Ireland is huge but this one seems particularly special, not just for me because of my circumstances but for the group and lots of guys in the group.

“There are lots of opportunities for guys and it’s a big opportunity for every one of us to continue our journey on, and what a place to do it, what a stadium.

“Coming in there from the captain’s run, I haven’t been here in a long time and unfortunately not great memories but what a place to play rugby,” said O’Mahony, who was a non-playing captain of the Munster team in their Champions Cup semi-final loss to Toulon here in May 2014 due to a shoulder injury.

These two teams have won the last two titles, each completing a Grand Slam, but for one of them – barring a draw – that possibility will be over by the end of the opening night, underlining the importance of winning on the first weekend.

“In this competition every game is colossal and that’s an understatement,” maintained O’Mahony. “Make of it what you want but all of us are out there tomorrow to win the game and to set us up for a bit of momentum for the rest of the campaign. As I said, it’s a huge occasion for both of us.”

Over the years, O’Mahony and Sexton have built up a very strong friendship.

“I’ve been very close to him for a long time and for rugby reasons, but we’d be in touch for many other reasons. I had a good chat with him a few weeks ago and he’s in good form, I can report,” O’Mahony said, suggesting retirement might be treating Sexton better than we might have imagined.

Of course, O’Mahony had learned from Sexton.

Jack Crowley during the Ireland captain's run at Stade Vélodrome on Thursday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“I’d be shocked if you asked anybody in that dressingroom who played with Johnny if they hadn’t picked up something from him. As I’ve done from all the leaders I’ve come across in my career. That’s kind of what the game is about, learning and being diligent and picking stuff up off guys who have figured it out, and he certainly was one of them.

“I’m lucky enough to say I’ve come across lots of those guys who at that time in their careers, figured it out. It would be a huge remiss of me or anyone who played with them to not have picked up a huge amount from them.”

The customary echo chamber will be in stark contrast to the vibrant 67,000-plus full house, including estimates of 7-10,000 Irish supporters, on Friday night.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of support here tomorrow. I know certain numbers have been reported but I’d imagine there will be a lot more than that. We’ve seen the support we had through the World Cup and we always have incredible away support. I’ve no doubt it will be no different tomorrow.”

After a decade captaining Munster and 10 Tests captaining Ireland, O’Mahony is grizzled and gnarled enough not to feel under additional pressure to lead Ireland to a win.

“I think the immature version of me would have said yes, but I’ve plenty of miles on the clock at the moment and with that brings experience.

“I’ve a great group of people around me, a great coaching staff and playing group.

“We all feel the pressure of delivering a performance for Ireland, every time you’re picked it’s not just an honour but it’s a huge responsibility.

“We all feel that, it doesn’t matter if you’re captain or travelling reserve. You feel a responsibility to deliver for the jersey and that’s goes for us all.”