Munster investigating fan’s interaction with Bayonne player during touchline scuffle

Munster have opened an investigation after a fan appeared to reach out from the stands to make contact with a Bayonne player during Saturday evening’s Champions Cup match at Thomond Park.

In the 45th minute of the 17-17 draw, footage shows a fan reaching from the terraced section of the stand to grab the jersey of Konstantin Mikautadze. The Georgian lock was one of a number of players involved in an altercation on the sideline that spilt over towards the terrace.

In the footage, Mikautadze approaches the spectator after he sees that his shirt is being pulled and is subsequently restrained by Munster’s Tom Ahern.

A number of children can be seen in the vicinity of the fan who pulled Mikautadze towards the stand.

“Munster Rugby are aware of an incident involving a supporter at last night’s game,” the province said in a statement to The Irish Times.

“We have commenced an investigation into same and will be taking appropriate action once the investigation is complete.”

Munster were leading 14-3 at the time of the incident. Bayonne recovered to score a try in the 76th minute to secure a draw.

EPCR, the competition’s organisers, has been contacted for comment.