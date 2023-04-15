Leinster come back to secure first ever win on South African soil

Emirate Lions 36 Leinster 39

Leinster secured their first ever win on South African soil, a last-minute penalty from debutant outhalf, Sam Prendergast, completing a remarkable turnaround for the visitors in today’s penultimate URC clash in Johannesburg.

Trailing by 15 points and with both Chris McCarthy and Chris Cosgrove sin binned, a makeshift Leinster side produced a memorable final 20 minutes to claim victory at the death.

Topping the table with 15 wins from 16 starts before today’s clash, Leinster needed just two minutes to cross the line when a pass from Prendergast released frontrow Vaktang Abdaladze, who burrowed under the Lions’ post with Prendergast converting.

However, as mistakes began to creep into Leinster’s play, the home side capitalised on the quarter hour when Edwil van der Merwe broke through the cover to record his fifth URC try of the season.

Lions then went in front for the first time midway through the half when a fortunate bounce allowed outhalf Gianni Lombard to complete a fine breakaway try with Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba adding the conversion.

Leinster were then back on level terms on the half-hour when an injection of pace from Liam Turner saw him go over in the corner.

Prendergast added the conversion but terrific hands from Nohamba saw his reverse pass collected by influential Lions captain Marius Louw with five minutes to go in the half.

Nohamba again obliged with a conversion and was on hand a minute later to top up the Lions scoring after forward Franke Horn had cut in from the left-hand touchline to leave it 26-14 at the break.

And while a converted Michael Milne try three minutes after the restart brought Leinster back into the game, a penalty from Nohamba was followed by a penalty try after Cosgrove had deliberately knocked forward a ball with Lions set to score in the corner.

From there though, it was all Leinster, a Prendergast penalty followed by a try in the corner by replacement scrumhalf Rob Russell as the game reached a dramatic climax.

A converted Cosgrave try then had Leinster back on level terms with five minutes remaining before Prendergast sent over the winning kick in injury time.

Scorers: Leinster: V Abadaladze, L Turner, M Milne, R Russell, C Cosgrove try each, S Prendergast 2 pens, 4 cons. Emirates Lions: Penalty try, E van der Merwe, G Lombard, M Lowe, F Horne try each, S Nohambe pen, 3 cons.

Lions: Q Horn; S Pienaar, M Rass, M Louw, E van der Merwe; G Lombard, S Nohamba;, R Rijnsburger, PJ Botha, A Ntlabakanye; W Alberts, R Schoeman; J Kriel, R Delptort, F Horn.

Subs: R Dreyer for Ntlabakanye (51), J P Smith for Rijnsburger (51), T Gordon for Delport (64), M van den Berg for Nohamba (70), A Coetzee for Pienaar (73), R Janker for Rass (73), D Lane Lansberk for Schoeman (73)

Leinster: C Cosgrove; T O’Brien, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; S Prendergast, N McCarthy; M Milne, L Barron, V Abalazdze; B Deeney, J Denkins; R Ruddock, W Connors, M Deegan

Subs: T Clarkson for Abalazdze (26) T McElroy for Barron (34), E Byrne for Milne (49), J Culhande for Ruddock (58), A Soroko for Deery (62), B Murphy for O’Brien (62) R Russell for McCarthy (64), C Techtor for Brownlee (76)

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland)