Five Irishmen nominated for EPCR player of the year award

Garry Ringrose is one of five Irishmen to be nominated for EPCR player of the year. Photorgraph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Josh van der Flier is in contention for being named EPCR player of the year for a second consecutive season after being included on the 15-man shortlist for the top prize in European rugby.

The Leinster backrow has three provincial teammates nominated alongside him, including Caelan Doris, Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose. The other Irish representative on the list is Gavin Coombes of Munster.

Leinster’s four nominations is joint most of the clubs involved in European competitions, the Durban-based Sharks also have the same amount of players shortlisted with Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi all named. Toulouse have three representatives in Antoine Dupont, Julien Marchand and Emmanuel Meafou.

After the semi-final stage of the Champions Cup, the shortlist will be narrowed down to five, though players not included on the original list but who nevertheless impressed in the knockout stages can still be considered for the award.

2023 EPCR player of the year nominees: Grégory Alldritt (Stade Rochelais), Gavin Coombes (Munster Rugby), Caelan Doris (Leinster Rugby), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Julien Marchand (Stade Toulousain), Emmanuel Meafou (Stade Toulousain), Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby), Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby), Justin Topuric (Ospreys), Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby).