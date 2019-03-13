Topofthegame holds on to take thrilling RSA Chase

Topofthegame broke his duck over fences on the biggest stage of all as he prevailed in a thrilling finish to the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

Paul Nicholls has never made any secret of the regard in which he holds the giant seven-year-old, and the 10-time champion looks to have unearthed another genuine Gold Cup contender.

On his first start this season, Topofthegame (4-1) gave away 20 lengths at the start but still nearly beat subsequent Grade One winner Defi Du Seuill, then at Kempton over Christmas he lost out in a battle to La Bague Au Roi.

Nicholls decided to keep him fresh and that paid dividends in a race which always turns into a war of attrition, and with fellow market leaders Santini and Delta Work coming clear with him at the second-last, he needed every ounce of effort.

A tactically astute Harry Cobden bided his time before seeing off Nicky Henderson’s Santini by half a length.

Gordon Elliott will have at least been pleased to see the beaten favourite Delta Work run his race a length and three-quarters further back after poor displays from Apple’s Jade and Battleoverdoyen.

Both Topofthegame and Santini were introduced into next year’s Gold Cup betting at 8-1 by Paddy Power.

In the opening race, City Island provided the Mulryan family with a famous success in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Sean Mulryan founded the Ballymore Properties Group, and City Island runs in the colours of his wife, Bernadette.

Mark Walsh on City Island wins the first race of the day ahead of Barry Geraghty on Champ. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The six-year-old has been brought along steadily by Martin Brassil, who trained Grand National winner Numbersixvalverde in 2006, and was facing by far his stiffest test to date.

Ridden by Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle hero Mark Walsh, the only moment of worry came on the approach to the second-last when City Island went for a gap between Sams Profile and Valdieu — but he made it just in time.

Into the straight, it only concerned two — Champ coming clear with the 8-1 winner, but Nicky Henderson’s 9-2 chance gave way after the last with City Island a two-length winner.

Ben Pauling’s Bright Forecast stayed on for third, just ahead of Brewin’upastorm.

A delighted Mulryan said: “The heartbeat is very high — it’s a dream come true.

“He won in Galway and we said we’d aim for this race. We’re absolutely ecstatic.

“I thought he wasn’t enjoying the ground, but the way he finished the race was fantastic.”

It was a landmark first Festival winner for Brassil.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming. You need good horses to bring here. We found one.

“The thought I had was you bring a horse here thinking he’s unbeatable and you might have a chance of him doing something good then.

“It’s great to have a Festival winner on your CV.”

In the Coral Cup, William Henry came from the clouds to deny top-weight Wicklow Brave in a thrilling finish.

Nicky Henderson’s nine-year-old had only been seen once this year, being pulled up at Wincanton on Boxing Day and subsequently undergoing surgery on his wind.

William Henry ridden by jockey Nico de Boinville (centre left) wins the Coral Cup ahead of Wicklow Brave. Photo: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Sent off a relatively unconsidered 28-1 chance, Nico de Boinville looked to have a mountain to climb turning into the straight as he battled to better his fourth in the race 12 months ago.

It was Paul Nicholls’ Brio Conti who looked to be going better than anything, but then Patrick Mullins appeared on the scene on Wicklow Brave, a former Irish St Leger winner and Grade One-winning hurdler.

Just as Willie Mullins looked set to notch his third win of the week, William Henry began to charge home and won by a short head, with Ballyandy battling on for third and Brio Conti fading into fourth.

After seconds in the first two races for Henderson with Champ and Santini, he registered a winner from an unlikely source.