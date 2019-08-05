Too Darn Hot retired after picking up career-ending injury

Injury thought to be sustained during last week’s Sussex Stakes win at Goodwood

Too Darn Hot has been retired after suffering a career-ending injury. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

Too Darn Hot has been retired after suffering a career-ending injury. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

 

Last year’s champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot has been retired after picking up a career-ending injury.

Connections of the John Gosden-trained colt announced the news in a statement on Monday afternoon, revealing the colt had undergone successful surgery at Newmarket Equine Hospital.

The injury is thought to have been sustained in his most recent Group One victory, the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last week.

Simon Marsh, racing and bloodstock manager for owners Andrew and Madeleine Lloyd Webber, said: “Too Darn Hot has undergone emergency surgery to his right-hind cannon after X-rays revealed a hairline fracture. I am glad to say that he has come safely through surgery.

“The injury is not life threatening and he should make a full recovery. His future now lies at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket where he will recuperate and stand at stud for the 2020 season.”

A son of Dubawi, Too Darn Hot — ridden in all his racecourse outings by Frankie Dettori — was unbeaten in four starts as a juvenile, culminating in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

An injury-delayed return this season came in the Dante Stakes at York, where he was second to Telecaster, before finishing second in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and third in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

He recaptured the winning thread at the top level with a smooth triumph in the seven-furlong Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, and followed up in equally impressive fashion back at a mile at Goodwood.

Marsh added: “The Lloyd Webbers and I are very sad we won’t see this champion on the racecourse again.

“He has given us all so much excitement winning three Group One races over the last 12 months, culminating in his brilliant win last week in the Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.