Too Darn Hot retired after picking up career-ending injury

Last year’s champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot has been retired after picking up a career-ending injury.

Connections of the John Gosden-trained colt announced the news in a statement on Monday afternoon, revealing the colt had undergone successful surgery at Newmarket Equine Hospital.

The injury is thought to have been sustained in his most recent Group One victory, the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last week.

Simon Marsh, racing and bloodstock manager for owners Andrew and Madeleine Lloyd Webber, said: “Too Darn Hot has undergone emergency surgery to his right-hind cannon after X-rays revealed a hairline fracture. I am glad to say that he has come safely through surgery.

“The injury is not life threatening and he should make a full recovery. His future now lies at Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket where he will recuperate and stand at stud for the 2020 season.”

A son of Dubawi, Too Darn Hot — ridden in all his racecourse outings by Frankie Dettori — was unbeaten in four starts as a juvenile, culminating in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

An injury-delayed return this season came in the Dante Stakes at York, where he was second to Telecaster, before finishing second in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and third in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

He recaptured the winning thread at the top level with a smooth triumph in the seven-furlong Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, and followed up in equally impressive fashion back at a mile at Goodwood.

Marsh added: “The Lloyd Webbers and I are very sad we won’t see this champion on the racecourse again.

“He has given us all so much excitement winning three Group One races over the last 12 months, culminating in his brilliant win last week in the Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes.”