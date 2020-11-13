Tiger Roll pulled up on return to Cheltenham

Robbie Power says 10-year-old ‘was in no sort of rhythm’ in Cross Country Chase

Tiger Roll was pulled up in the Cross Country chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/PA

Tiger Roll was pulled up in the Cross Country chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/PA

 

Kingswell Theatre made every yard of the running to win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase in which Tiger Roll was pulled up.

The Cheltenham feature was billed as a rematch between dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll and Easysland — his conqueror at the Festival in March.

However, from an early stage Tiger Roll never looked happy, with Robbie Power, riding Gordon Elliott’s charge for the first time, niggling along on the first circuit and eventually pulling him up just after halfway.

Power said: “He was travelling and he never had a cut at any of his fences.

“I pulled him up as he was in no sort of rhythm.”

Easysland travelled well enough until the final half a mile when he was unable to quicken and he crossed the line in fifth, as Michael Scudamore’s Kingswell Theatre (22-1) repeated his victory from three years ago.

Racing from 18lb out of the handicap, Kingswell Theatre stayed on strongly for Tom Scudamore to beat Beau Du Brizais by five lengths, with Welsh National winner Potters Corner running on encouragingly into third.

Jason Kiely, travelling head lad for Easysland trainer David Cottin, said: “He had a lot of weight on that ground first time out.

“He made a mistake halfway through the race and he just got tired in the end. He didn’t want to force him to do anything serious.

“He’ll be fine and we’ll look ahead to the next day.”

Of the winner, a proud Michael Scudamore said: “He just loves it round here. It has probably fallen apart. The top two haven’t turned up for whatever reason and his experience has probably counted. What a wonderful old horse, to have done it three years ago and to still come back and love the game as much as ever.

“Without being rude to the horse, he is so slow and the grade he has got to in those staying races they seem to go so fast early he can’t get a position and he just gives up, whereas round here he is given that bit of time and room.

“He is so economical with his jumping. It’s not about being flash around here. He never gets an inch higher than he has to and he knows how to get away with these hedges and things. We will have a chat with the owner as he is 11 now. He has had a wonderful day today and we will see what we want to do from here or if retirement is the best thing.

We will see. In some ways it would lovely to finish on a note like this. We will get him back have a chat and see how he is. If he is fit and well, we could look at these sorts of races.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.