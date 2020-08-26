Thursday’s card at Tipperary scrapped due to waterlogged track

Thursday’s meeting at Tipperary, which was due to feature the Group Three Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes, has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track.

An inspection had been announced for noon on Wednesday, but the decision to call off the card was taken before that planned check, with the track already unfit for racing and further adverse weather forecast

Johnny Murtagh’s Champers Elysees was the headline act in the feature, while Make A Challenge and El Astronaute were due to face off in the Abergwaun Stakes.

The Listed Abergwaun Stakes was subsequently moved to Navan’s meeting on Saturday, while the Fairy Bridge Stakes will be run at Gowran on Wednesday.