Ruby Walsh could return to saddle at Auteuil next weekend

Willie Mullins taking a strong team to France with Djakadam aimed at Grand Steeplechase de Paris
Ruby Walsh hopes to return to the saddle in France next weekend. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ruby Walsh hopes to return to the saddle in France next weekend. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Ruby Walsh is hoping to be given the green light to return to the saddle for next weekend’s top-class meeting at Auteuil.

The leading rider has been sidelined since breaking his leg for the second time in quick succession when falling from Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Having lost his race against time to be fit to ride at the Punchestown Festival, Walsh is now targeting a comeback in France for the Grand Steeple weekend.

Speaking to Paddy Power News, he said: “I have to go back to the surgeon next week to find out how it’s progressing. He’ll have the final say on whether I can compete in France, which was my aim.

“I’ve been riding away but it’ll depend on what the X-ray throws up.

“I think it’s progressing.”

The two-day meeting features the Grand Steeplechase de Paris and the French Champion Hurdle — the Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil.

Whether Walsh is passed fit to ride or not, his boss Willie Mullins is likely to be represented in both of the main events.

Walsh added: “Willie has Yorkhill, Killultagh Vic, Bacardys, Let’s Dance and more (in the French Champion Hurdle). As always, Willie is targeting a few at this race. They’re all still in full training and gearing up to run.

“It’s a huge pot and the English and Irish horses have had a good record in the race in recent years. L’Ami Serge won it last year, while Shaneshill finished third. Willie has won it on several occasions, and Paul Nicholls has also won it a couple of times.”

Djakadam, last seen finishing second in the Punchestown Gold Cup for a fourth time, could fly the flag for the Closutton team in the Grand Steeplechase de Paris.

“It’s over three miles and six furlongs and it will still be difficult enough for him,” said Walsh.

“It’s a long time since he ran in France so running over the French jumps will be a tough ask, but it’s worth having a go.

“His run at Punchestown suggests that he’s still bang on form.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.