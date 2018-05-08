Aidan O’Brien not flagging in pursuit of French success

Aidan O’Brien already has this season’s English 2,000 Guineas in the bag courtesy of Saxon Warrior and will pursue a fifth success in the French version with US Navy Flag this Sunday.

Europe’s champion juvenile of 2017 is one of 15 left in the €600,000 Poule d’Essai Des Poulains which is back at its ParisLongchamp home after being run in Deauville for the last two years.

The Gurkha won there for O’Brien in 2016 to add to previous victories in the mile classic with Astronomer Royal (2007), Aussie Rules (2006) and Landseer in 2002.

Bond Street will run alongside his stable companion who finished last of four to Gustav Klimt on his return to action at Leopardstown last month.

In contrast the three-year-old Ballydoyle filly Could It Be Love started her campaign with a flourish at Dundalk. She is one of 16 still in Sunday’s French 1,000 Guineas, a race O’Brien won with Rose Gypsy 17 years ago.

Willie McCreery’s Liquid Amber was left in the classic in error and will not travel to Paris after her disappointing effort in Sunday’s 1,000 at Newmarket.

Instead McCreery’s focus could be on Leopardstown’s 1,000 Guineas Trial on Sunday where the Salsabil Stakes winner Mary Tudor may line up if ground conditions are suitable.

“She’s come out of her first run really well. Sunday will be on better ground and back over the Guineas so it will be a nice trial for her. I feel the better the ground, the better she will be,” he said on Tuesday.

Sunday’s action features the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial, a race O’Brien has won 11 times including with the subsequent Derby heroes Galileo and High Chaparral. The trio of Delano Roosevelt, The Pentagon and Nelson are in line to represent him this time.

Wednesday’s Gowran action features the Listed Vintage Tipple Stakes and Bloomfield will be fancied to defy a 6lb swing with Glamorous Approach who she beat in a similar contest at Cork last month.

Challow found Bianca Minola too good at Cork on Saturday but has both Colin Keane and an inside draw in her favour for the last.

Gowran:

5.35pm – Alanannda

6.05pm – Marmalade N Toast (Nap)

6.35pm – Bloomfield

7.05pm – Aiseolas

7.35pm – Shareva

8.05pm – Prove The Point

8.35pm – Challow

Nap and Double – Marmalade N Toast and Challow