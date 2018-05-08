Billesdon Brook could be aimed at Irish 1,000 Guineas

Hannon’s 66-1 heroine would be fourth horse to complete Newmarket-Curragh double
Sean Levey and Billesdon Brook en-route to Newmarket success. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

Sean Levey and Billesdon Brook en-route to Newmarket success. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

 

Sunday’s shock 66-1 Newmarket 1,000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook could attempt a classic double at the Curragh later this month.

Trainer Richard Hannon has confirmed a tilt at the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas is being considered for a filly who became the longest priced winner ever of the English version.

“She was very impressive in the last furlong as she really appreciated that trip,” Hannon said. “We will need to come up with a plan now. Obviously Ireland and Ascot (Coronation Stakes) are very high on the list.”

Billesdon Brook doesn’t hold an Irish Guineas entry and would need to be added to the race if she is to become just the fourth filly to bring off the Newmarket-Curragh double.

Attraction in 2004 was the first and was followed by Finsceal Beo (2007) and Winter a year ago.

Billesdon Brook has been ridden in all but two of her ten career starts by Sean Levey, a former apprentice at Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle yard, who guided her to success at Newmarket.

Tuesday’s Irish action is Roscommon’s mixed card where Bianca Minola makes a quick reappearance in the mile and a half handicap.

The four year old carries a 6lb penalty for winning over ten furlongs at Cork on Saturday and the expected testing conditions shouldn’t be an issue.

Future Proof won his debut in good style at Leopardstown and faces a stiff test against the 98 rated Burgundy Boy in the Roscommon opener. It’s a test he can pass while Willie Mullins can double up in the jumps code with Small Farm and Screaming Rose.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.