Racing TV rules out extending free-to-air coverage of Irish racing

Racing TV has ruled out any extensive free-to-air coverage of Irish racing should the sport resume behind closed doors in the coming weeks.

The subscription channel controversially took over day-to-day broadcasting of Irish racing at the start of last year with pictures put behind a paywall.

On Monday its owners, Racecourse Media Group, cited “various contractual reasons” as to why free-to-air transmission of the sport is restricted to a limited timeframe.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been Government calls in Britain for the Premier League to consider a free to air approach when football starts again in order to discourage people travelling to friends’ houses to watch games on subscription channels.

Although any resumption of football action looks set to be sometime in the future, racing is one of the few major sports with a realistic chance of starting again in the coming weeks.

As such it would appear to represent a promotional opportunity to attract attention from a general public already starved of live sport for weeks.

Prior to 2019 Irish racing coverage was available on what is now called Sky Sports Racing without having to pay a subscription fee.

A spokesman for Racing TV said on Monday that as a pay channel, any free-to-air coverage is strictly limited, such as when RTV shows Friday evening racing at Dundalk.

“Last week, the culture secretary here suggested that perhaps the Premier League should consider a free-to-air approach to discourage people travelling to friends’ houses to watch on subscription channels,” said Seb Vance, RMG’s director of communications.

“Horse racing is in a different position as the sport benefits from extensive free-to-air coverage. ITV normally broadcasts nearly 100 days on terrestrial TV, while Virgin Media and RTÉ broadcast around 80 days in Ireland.

“They will be as keen as Racing TV to be broadcasting horseracing when it resumes. As for Racing TV going free-to-air when racing resumes, unfortunately, aside from very limited windows, this is not open to us due to various contractual reasons.

“We will continue to promote and distribute British and Irish racing to broadcasters around the world, including some who may not have covered the sport before. At a time when live sporting schedules are limited, our racing can hopefully benefit from an enhanced global shop window.

RMG said that since racing was suspended last month it has offered subscribers a number of options including the ability to pause membership and fees

“ We have been very pleased with the response, and many have opted to continue their payments in the knowledge that Racing TV’s profits go back to the sport – revenue which is much-needed at this time,” Vance said.