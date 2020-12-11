Racegoers cheer Cheltenham return for first time since March’s Festival

Spectators returned to Cheltenham on Friday for the first time since the Festival in March.

Meetings in October and November were run behind closed doors, with only essential personnel and a limited number of owners in attendance, but the change in UK government restrictions regarding crowds at sporting events meant up to 2,000 annual members could be on track. Social distancing was adhered to, with masks worn throughout.

“The signage is very clear and some of the bars are even open,” said Ben Bramley, who made the journey from North Yorkshire.

“All members had to go in a ballot for the two days, but I think I’m right in saying everyone got what they wanted.

“It’s very well organised, signs for where you can and can’t go, but it was a real whimper that greeted the first race – I was expecting a bit more of a cheer to be honest!”

Neil and Janet Iveson are annual members and were delighted to be back on a racecourse for the first time since attending all four days of the Festival in March.

“We don’t like to miss a meeting at Cheltenham if we can help it, so after the disappointment of being unable to attend in October or November, it’s brilliant to be back,” said Janet Iveson.

“We actually haven’t been racing since Cheltenham Gold Cup day. It’s obviously a very different experience, but it’s better than not being able to go racing at all and we’re just thankful to be here.

“It was exciting watching the first race as we actually ended up standing close to the winning owners, who were very excited.

“We definitely feel very safe. Everyone is wearing a mask and you’re not stood that close to anybody else as there is so much room.”

David Pipe won the opening race with Make Me A Believer and said: “He got a great reception and it was lovely to hear it again.

“This is the first time I’ve been back at the races when there has been a crowd. It is great to have them back. Walking back into that winner’s enclosure, there was still an atmosphere.”

Ian Renton, Cheltenham and South West regional director of The Jockey Club, said: “We are close to the 2,000 limit.

“We’ve managed to accommodate virtually all our annual members, those that are eligible to come. Those that are in Tier 3, unfortunately we have had to exclude them. There is no public here, it is just members.

“It is a very small crowd, but it is lovely to see such happy people racing here for the first time since March. We had a fantastic finish to the first race. The atmosphere is surprisingly good for a small crowd.

“In October we had a good complement of owners here, November seemed a very strange meeting where we were limited to 45 owners each day.

“Normally you would look back at the stands and think ‘isn’t this sad to see it so sparse’, but for us it is fantastic to look back at the stands and think we have socially-distanced people doing exactly what they should be doing and wearing their masks.”

Later on the card, Irish raider Some Neck got up in the shadow of the post to land a thrilling Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

Formerly a useful performer for Willie Mullins, the grey was tailed off on his first start for John McConnell in last month’s Lismullen Hurdle at Navan, but shaped significantly better when third on his cross-country debut at Punchestown on his latest outing.

With amateur rider Ben Harvey keeping the mount, the 18-1 shot always appeared to be enjoying himself in the Cotswolds, but looked booked for minor honours rounding the home turn, with the bold-jumping Defi Des Carres in a clear lead jumping the final obstacle.

However, Some Neck began to close the deficit racing up the hill and lunged late at the end of three and three-quarter miles to win the day by a short head, with well-backed favourite De Forgotten One back in third.

There was a sting in the tail for Harvey, who was suspended for 11 days and fined £400 for using his whip above the permitted level from approaching the final fence.

McConnell did not make the trip to Cheltenham and instead watched the race at Dundalk ahead of saddling several runners at the track.

He said: “I just watched the race here in the stable yard at Dundalk and my voice is a bit hoarse from all the shouting – it was brilliant. It’s great for the owners – this is their first winner.

“We took a risk buying him out of Willie Mullins’s. He’s always been a horse with a big engine, but he can throw in two or three mistakes, certainly over the conventional fences. He just seems to be a little bit more concentrated going cross-country racing.

“We bought him before he was due to go through the ring at Doncaster. I pushed for him as he always caught my eye as a horse that ran well, even though he maybe wasn’t foot perfect.

“We were going to go down the hurdling route with him, but we decided to school him over the cross-country fences and he seemed to love it, so we said we’d have a go at Punchestown. He ran very well there and we knew he’d improve.

“We did think we’d run well today, but you never expect to win at Cheltenham, so it’s fantastic.”

Asked whether Some Neck is likely to return to Cheltenham for the Festival in March, the trainer added: “I’m sure he will – he’s entitled to after today.

“Obviously the big guns are going to be back out then, but I think the Cheltenham hill is made for him, so it’s certainly something we’ll look at.

“He can go for some of those big, staying chases as well. We’ll enjoy it and have a good look at the programme book.”

Twenty-year-old Harvey was similarly thrilled.

He added: That was brilliant – it was the ultimate for me. Winning a cross-country race around here is brilliant.

“I had a willing partner underneath me, which always helps. All he does is gallop and he is tough and really genuine.

“Cheekpieces gave me a hand today to help ride a race on him. I thought I was going to have to settle for second to be honest, but he just kept finding for me.

“It’s my first visit here and first winner, it’s brilliant.”