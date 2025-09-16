Security operation in Dublin follows suspicious package delivered to Iona Institute

Gardaí said they were alerted to a suspicious package at a premises on Merrion Square on Tuesday afternoon. File photograph: Alan Betson

A security operation at Merrion Square in Dublin on Tuesday centred on a suspicious package sent to the Iona Institute.

The chief executive of the organisation David Quinn said he opened a package containing white powder and a note suggesting it contained Anthrax spores.

The Iona Institute is an advocacy group that promotes the advancement of the Christian religion.

Mr Quinn told The Irish Times on Tuesday night that a small package had arrived in the post at about lunchtime. He said that when he opened it, white powder poured out over his hands and onto his desk.

Received in the post today. Nice. pic.twitter.com/PsEfUTV4OY — David Quinn (@DavQuinn) September 16, 2025

He said a hand-written note in the package said: “Happy anthrax”.

Anthrax is a serious disease usually caused by Bacillus anthracis bacteria. In 2001, shortly after the September 11th attacks, Anthrax spores sent in the post to US politicians and news organisations led to the deaths of five people.

Mr Quinn said there were three other people nearby when he opened the package on Tuesday. He called gardaí who took the issue very seriously and alerted the Army explosives ordnance disposal team.

He said the building was cordoned off and the road on Merrion Square South was closed off.

Mr Quinn said on Tuesday evening that there were still gardaí carrying out investigations on the premises.

Gardaí said they were alerted to a suspicious package at a premises on Merrion Square on Tuesday afternoon.

“A cordon has been put in place around the area and the services of the army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team requested,” gardaí said.

Traffic in the area, which is close to Leinster House, was disrupted as a result of the security operation.