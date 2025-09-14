Al Riffa stamps his class on Irish St Leger at the Curragh

The Melbourne Cup-bound Al Riffa stamped his class on the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

Winner of the National Stakes on this day three years ago, Joseph O’Brien’s charge doubled his Group One tally in Germany last summer and opened his account for the current campaign in the Curragh Cup over this course and distance in mid-July.

The most recent of those victories prompted ownership group Australian Bloodstock Two to get involved ahead of a planned trip to Flemington in November, and he appears a major contender for a race his trainer has previously won with Rekindling in 2017 and Twilight Payment in 2020.

Ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, Al Riffa (3-1) was given a patient ride as Karl Burke’s front-running Al Qareem committed for home from the front at the top of the straight.

Ralph Beckett’s previously unbeaten British raider Amiloc moved smoothly into his slipstream and looked a major player, but Al Riffa then arrived on his tail with even more in the tank and kicked four lengths clear in the final furlong.

O’Brien’s charge was cut to 8-1 from 12-1 for the Melbourne Cup by Coral, and the trainer said: “We knew the guys that were guaranteed stayers were going to try to expose the stamina of those that weren’t, and the pace was really strong.

“Dylan was cool on the horse and confident. He’s been a great horse for us, he always turns up and runs his race and I’m delighted for the ownership group.

“It was a gruelling race, but we’ll freshen him up and hopefully get him to the Melbourne Cup.

“He’s two for two now since he’s gone up in trip and he has the right attributes. He settles well, he has a turn of foot, and he stays. Hopefully we have a smooth preparation.”

Ronan Whelan onboard Precise celebrates winning the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh Racecourse. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Precise upset better-fancied stablemate Composing and previously unbeaten British raider Venetian Sun to land the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Silver Flash and Debutante Stakes winner Composing looked the clear first string of three runners for Aidan O’Brien as the even-money favourite, with Albany, Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and Prix Morny heroine Venetian Sun a 5-2 shot to provide Karl Burke with his fourth winner of the weekend.

Composing was soon in front in the hands of Christophe Soumillon, with another Ballydoyle runner, Beautify, her nearest pursuer passing the two-furlong marker and Precise and Venetian Sun in behind.

While Venetian Sun and Clifford Lee were caught in a pocket as the race began in earnest, Precise (11-2) had clear daylight down the outside under Ronan Whelan and quickened up well to grab the lead inside the final furlong and beat Beautify by three-quarters of a length.

Venetian Sun was a further length and three-quarters behind in third having never really got into top gear, while Composing was ultimately a little disappointing in fourth given she had the run of the race.

Of the winner, O’Brien said: “She’s an improving filly who had a lovely run the last day and has come forward a lot. She’s a homebred filly who is out of a Galileo mare with a good pedigree.”

Paddy Power make Precise their 10-1 favourite from 33-1 for next year’s 1,000 Guineas, while she was introduced into their Oaks market at 14-1.

Charlie Bishop onboard Zavateri on the way to winning the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes at the Curragh Racecourse. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Zavateri justified the faith and bravery of his trainer Eve Johnson Houghton with a thrilling victory in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Although unbeaten in three previous starts, including back-to-back Group Two wins in the July Stakes at Newmarket and Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, the Without Parole colt went on his way at 15-2 stepping into the lion’s den.

Coventry Stakes winner Gstaad was the 10-11 favourite to provide his trainer O’Brien with a 13th National Stakes success, having met with defeat for the first time when a close second to Venetian Sun in the Prix Morny, but in Zavateri he came up against a worthy and willing adversary.

The pair had it between them racing inside the final furlong, with both Gstaad and Zavateri – who looked like he might win with some authority at one point – giving their all under Christophe Soumillon and Charlie Bishop respectively.

After a brief wait, the judge confirmed Zavateri the winner by a head and while the stewards called an inquiry after some late scrimmaging, the placings were quickly upheld. – PA