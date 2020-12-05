Politologue secures record 11th Tingle Creek crown for Paul Nicholls

Politologue gave Paul Nicholls a record 11th victory when leading home a one-two for the Ditcheat trainer in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

Altior’s absence may have taken away some of the gloss from the two-mile Grade One showpiece but there was no doubting the quality of Politologue’s performance in the hands of Harry Skelton.

The John Hales-owned grey was last seen causing an upset in the Queen Mother Champion Chase winner, but there was no surprise about this victory.

In front from flag-fall, Politologue was not concerned by the proximity of Rouge Vif and managed to ward off that rival. It was then left to Nicholls’s other runner Greaneteen to put it up to his stablemate but, try as he might, Politologue (11-8 favourite) was too strong.

The nine-year-old crossed the line seven lengths clear to give Skelton a Grade One double after Allmankind’s exhilarating display in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase.

Politologue was cut to 8-1 from 14-1 to win the Champion Chase at Cheltenham for a second time with Coral, and to 6-1 from 20-1 with Betfair.

Allmankind put in an exemplary round of jumping to maintain his unbeaten record over fences in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase.

After making a winning debut over fences at Warwick, having previously finished third on his final start over hurdles on his seasonal return at Cheltenham, the Dan Skelton-trained four-year-old took another step forward by claiming the second Grade One of his career.

Though pressed for the lead down the back straight by eventual third Ga Law, the Tim and Bill Gredley-owned gelding soon moved back into a clear initiative he would maintain to the line.

Impressive Ffos Las scorer Hitman moved off in pursuit of the 2-1 favourite on the approach to the final two fences, but he could not find the gears to go with Allmankind and two and a half lengths separated the pair at the line.