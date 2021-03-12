Oisin Murphy’s return delayed due to an ‘administrative error’

Champion jockey was banned after a drugs test in July showed metabolites of cocaine

Jockey Oisin Murphy was banned for three months after a racecourse test, taken at Chantilly in July, found traces of cocaine in his system. File photograph: Getty Images

Oisin Murphy’s planned return to action at Lingfield on Friday following a three-month suspension has been delayed due to an “administrative error”.

The champion jockey was banned after a drugs test at Chantilly in July showed metabolites of cocaine. He strenuously denied taking the drug and requested a B sample.

Upon receiving the results, France Galop held a hearing where the rider’s defence of environmental contamination from a sexual encounter and scientific hair test evidence was accepted.

He was due to take up three rides on Friday and a further five at Chelmsford on Saturday, but posted on Twitter: “At 18.50 yesterday I was personally informed by the BHA due to an administrative error I will not be able to partner my rides at Lingfield today and Chelmsford on Saturday.

“I’m currently looking into this situation with the BHA and I plan to be back on the racetrack as soon as I possibly can.

“I apologise profusely to all the owners, trainers and supporters who I’m having to let down at such late notice. It’s 128 days since my last ride in the UK.”

