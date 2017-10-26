Mullins-trained pair thriving in the build-up to the Melbourne Cup

Max Dynamite guaranteed a run but Thomas Hobson currently outside start list
Melbourne Cup contender Thomas Hobson winning the Glascarn Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse in April. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho.

Melbourne Cup contender Thomas Hobson winning the Glascarn Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse in April. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho.

 

Thomas Hobson and Max Dynamite are reported to be thriving ahead of the Emirates Melbourne Cup at Flemington on November 7th.

The Willie Mullins-trained pair jetted to Australia earlier this month but while Max Dynamite, who finished second in the race in 2015, is guaranteed a run, Thomas Hobson is currently 33rd in the list for the 24-runner race.

Connections are continuing his preparations though, with Thomas Hobson finishing alongside Max Dynamite after a mile gallop at Weribee on Thursday.

Stable representative David Casey told www.racing.com: “It was obviously Thomas’ first bit of work since he’s been out. He’s had a busy campaign back home, but we’re very happy with him here and the work he did this morning.

“And I’ve been delighted with what Max has been doing since he came here, he’s been giving me the same vibe he did two years ago.

“They’ll do another couple of bits of work before the race and there’s a small chance we might take them to Flemington next Tuesday.”

Uncertainty

Max Dynamite has had just four starts since his run two years ago, while Thomas Hobson has won the Ascot Stakes and placed in the Doncaster Cup this term.

Jockeys for Max Dynamite and Mullins’ third runner Wicklow Brave have yet to be confirmed, but Joao Moreira has been booked for Thomas Hobson despite the uncertainty about his participation.

Connections have considered the option of running Thomas Hobson in the Lexus Stakes three days before the Melbourne Cup, with a victory in that race securing a place in the line-up for the headline event, but Casey is uncertain if that would be the best plan.

He added: “I don’t know whether we’d go that way, we might just roll the dice and see and if it doesn’t happen we can run him in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

“Obviously we’d love to be in but at the same time if we ran in the Lexus, it’s only a couple of days to the Cup and you’re open to a penalty as well.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.