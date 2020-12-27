Michael O’Leary triple-handed for Sunday feature at Limerick

Michael O’Leary isn’t buying horses anymore but 20 runners on Sunday indicates how the Ryanair boss is still a medium-term major player.

He has a trio of contenders for Limerick’s day two festival feature and Farouk d’Alene could emerge on top.

The Grade 2 Lyons Jaguar Land Rover Novice Hurdle can boast Penhill (2016), Martello Tower (2014) and no less than Faugheen (2013) on its roll of honour.

With the exception of Faugheen, its emphasis is designed to be on stamina and that’s where Farouk d’Alene should come into his own.

O’Leary’s £280,000 purchase won two bumpers before landing his maiden hurdle in good style over two-and-three-quarter miles at Down Royal in October.

Given his reputation, a subsequent failure behind his stable companion Fakeira in the Monksfield Hurdle was disappointing.

However, quite a lot didn’t work out that day for a horse that doesn’t do much in a hurry and who was dropping back to two-and-a-half.

Nothing’s likely to happen quickly over three miles at Limerick in a stamina test which should be right up his street.

Henry De Bromhead has Kavanagh’s Corner in a veteran’s handicap chase which sees last year’s winner Cappacurry Zak back bidding for a repeat.

Cappacurry Zak is 8lbs higher in the handicap compared to 2019 but proven course form in the conditions counts for a lot.

Limerick Sunday tips

12.20: Kalkas

12.55: Cappacurry Zak

1.30: Staker Wallace

2.05: Farouk d’Alene (Nap)

2.35: Atlantic Fairy

3.10: Moonlight Glory

3.45: Grady Hollow