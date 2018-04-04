Leopardstown called off due to heavy overnight rain
Track make decision following eight millimetres of rain and further rain forecast
There’ll be no racing at Leopardstown on Wednesday. Photograph: Inpho
Wednesday’s meeting at Leopardstown has been called off following an 8.30am inspection.
Officials were forced to check conditions after overnight rain was heavier than expected.
The track tweeted: “Following greater overnight rainfall than anticipated and with further rain this morning, parts of the track have been left unfit for racing with no improvement expected.”
They added in a press release that the decision came; “following eight millimetres of rain overnight and further rain forecast.”