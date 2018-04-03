Final day of Easter Festival at Fairyhouse abandoned

This afternoon’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been abandoned because of a waterlogged track.

The first two days of the Irish Grand National fixture went ahead as planned, but heavy overnight rain forced an early end to the Easter festival at the County Meath circuit.

A statement issued by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “Following a course inspection at Fairyhouse this morning, the course was found to be unfit for racing following 10 millimetres of rain overnight.”