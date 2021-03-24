Influential horse owner Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum dies aged 75

Sheikh was United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of Dubai

Tony Paley

Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum, pictured witth Battaash in 2019, has died aged 75. Photograph: Simon Cooper/PA

Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum, pictured witth Battaash in 2019, has died aged 75. Photograph: Simon Cooper/PA

 

Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum, one of the most significant owners in British and Irish horse racing who had a string of Classic and Royal Ascot winners for more than 30 years, has died aged 75.

The death of the United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai was announced on Wednesday morning in a notice on Twitter by his brother Sheikh Mohammed al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, who said: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return ... May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.” Sheikh Hamdan had been unwell for some months and had surgery abroad in October.

The sheikh, whose horses ran in his famous blue and white colours, established his worldwide Shadwell breeding empire in 1981 and was champion Flat owner in Britain eight times (1990, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2020). He came to prominence in Britain after he bought the Shadwell estate, near Thetford in Norfolk, in 1984. His other equine operations included the Derrinstown stud in Co Kildare and the Shadwell farm in Lexington, Kentucky.

His leading horses have ranged from sprinting greats such as Dayjur and Hamas and the champion milers Lahib and Bahri to champion middle-distance runners such as Nashwan, Unfuwain, Haafhd, Nayef, Jazil and Invasor.

Nashwan was a brilliant winner of the 1989 Derby.

Dubai announced 10 days of mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast as of Wednesday and a closure of government institutions in the emirate for three days as of Thursday.

“Funeral prayers will be restricted to family members due to the Covid pandemic,” the Dubai media office tweeted.

In 2008, Dubai’s ruler established the line of succession in the emirate by naming his son Hamdan, 38, as crown prince. His other son, Sheikh Maktoum, is also a deputy ruler of Dubai.

The emirate, part of the UAE federation, is the Middle East’s business, trade and tourism hub. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.