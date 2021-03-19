Quilixios triumphs in style for brilliant Rachael Blackmore

Quilixios gave Rachael Blackmore a remarkable sixth victory of the week at the Cheltenham Festival when landing the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Blackmore can do nothing wrong and produced another brilliant ride on the Cheveley Park Stud-owned four-year-old, trained by Henry de Bromhead.

She had Quilixios (2-1) up with the pace from the outset, with rank outsider Talking About You for company.

When that horse weakened coming down the hill with two flights left, Blackmore asked Quilixios for his effort and got first run on the field.

Adagio tried to cover the move, but was outclassed by the unbeaten Quilixios, who powered up the hill to win by three and a quarter lengths. Adagio held Haut En Couleurs by a head for second place. Zanahiyr, the 11-8 favourite, was fourth after failing to get in a blow.

Quilixios — a recent transfer to the De Bromhead yard having previously been trained by the suspended Gordon Elliott (suspended for sitting on a dead horse) — was given a quote of 12-1 for next year’s Champion Hurdle with Betfair and 14-1 with Coral.

De Bromhead said: “It’s been an incredible week. He’s a lovely horse, but we’ve only just got him. He’s a gorgeous horse and I’m pleased for Cheveley Park, as they are great supporters of ours.

“All credit to Gordon and his team as he looked amazing on joining us, we’ve done very little with him.

“We knew he jumped really well, and had been really impressive before today and he’s a lovely looking horse. He’ll be a nice chaser in time. I wouldn’t know about next year, we’ll have a chat and see what everyone wants to do.”

Blackmore admitted her parents are thoroughly enjoying her exploits at home in Ireland.

She said: “They’re getting a great kick out of it, so it’s brilliant. I know they’d have loved to have been here today, like a lot of people. I’m just happy I’m here and these horses are here.”

Belfast Banter was yet another winner for Ireland when springing a 33-1 surprise for Co Kildare trainer Peter Fahey in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Ridden by Kevin Sexton, who has having his first Festival winner, the six-year-old came with a terrific run after jumping the last in fourth place to hit the front in the last 100 yards and claim the prize.

Global Citizen, Mengli Khan, Gowel Road and Fifty Ball were among the leaders in the early stages, but there was all to play coming to the second-last where Third Time Lucki made his bid.

That was covered by Milkwood with Petit Mouchoir, Eclat De Beaufeu, Edwardstone and Ganapathi also in the mix.

Belfast Banter made his challenge in the centre of track to land the spoils by one and a quarter lengths from Petit Mouchoir with Milkwood a length away third and Eclair De Beaufeu a head back in fourth.

Sexton said: “I’m in shock and it hasn’t sunk in. I was second here a couple of years ago and I never thought I’d get the chance again.

“I came here to ride a favourite yesterday [Royal Kahala] and when she disappointed I thought it would never happen.

“This lad has tended to finish second a lot, I have a love-hate relationship with him!

“I thought if we were in the first five we’d be delighted, but he jumped and travelled and took me everywhere.

“I planned on switching out, but I didn’t get the chance and I was lucky that I never got stopped down the middle and he stuck it out really well.”

Sexton was quick to pay tribute to winning trainer Fahey.

He added: “It was unbelievable when we jumped the last, I got quite emotional. I’d actually given up two years ago, but through the support of my family I gave it one last go and I haven’t looked back since.

“I might have given up, but lucky enough no one else had given up on me. Peter got me back in love with racing and put me on Peregrine Run who I won plenty of races on. Otherwise I might have gone to America.”

Cheltenham results

1.20

1 Quilixios (R Blackmore) 2-1

2 Adagio (T Scudamore) 10-1

3 Haut En Couleurs (P Townend) 20-1

8 ran

Winning trainer: H de Bromhead (Ire)

1.55

1 Belfast Banter (K Sexton) 33-1

2 Petit Mouchoir (J Gainford) 22-1

3 Milkwood (RT Dunne) 28-1

4 Eclair De Beaufeu (JW Kennedy) 11-1

25 ran

Winning trainer: P Fahey (Ire)