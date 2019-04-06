Henry de Bromhead’s Ornua scores at Aintree

Henry de Bromhead’s Ornua got his season back on track with a dominant front-running display in the Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

Ornua beat and was beaten by Friday’s Topham Chase winner Cadmium at Roscommon and Punchestown respectively last October, before chasing home Dynamite Dollars in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

He was in front when falling at the sixth fence in the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham last month and was the 3-1 joint-favourite to bounce back along with Arkle runner-up and fellow Irish challenger Us And Them.

Riding Ornua for the first time over fences, Davy Russell sent his mount straight to the lead and some slick jumping kept the pressure on his rivals in behind.

Us And Them tracked him into the straight and was gradually closing the gap after the final fence, but Ornua had enough in reserve to prevail by a length and three-quarters.

Reserve Tank dug deep to cause an upset in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

After only hinting at promise on his first two starts over hurdles, the Colin Tizzard-trained five-year-old has really turned a corner since the turn of the year – registering successive wins at Sandown and Kempton.

However, he faced a significant step up in class for this two-and-a-half-mile Grade One affair and was priced up as a 20-1 shot under Robbie Power.

Reserve Tank travelled strongly on the heels of the leaders for much of the race and jumped to the front three flights from home.

Brewin’upastorm – fourth in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last month – did his best to close the gap, but Tizzard’s charge found extra from the last hurdle to prevail by three and a quarter lengths.

Tizzard said: “He’s barely blowing – that’s when you know they are a real good horse.

“He had ulcers at Christmas, looked terrible in his coat and was going nowhere, but in his last three runs he’s improved with leaps and bounds each race.

“Robbie gave him a cracking ride, gave him a breather on the bend and everything. He’s a strong stayer.

“I should think he’ll go chasing next year and I’ll have a job to keep the owners away from Punchestown. A few of them own Lostintranslation and they are going anyway.

“I’ll have a look at the races at Punchestown, but that trip looks fine. He stays well, but had no trouble laying up.”

Brothers Dan and Harry Skelton combined to land the opening race on Grand National day as Aux Ptits Soins ran out a decisive winner of the Gaskells Handicap Hurdle at Aintree.

A former Cheltenham Festival winner, in the 2015 Coral Cup for trainer Dan Skelton’s former boss and mentor Paul Nicholls, the John Hales-owned Aux Ptits Soins has suffered his share of injury problems in the intervening four years.

He joined the Skelton team for this season – having been off the track for more than 18 months – and secured an impressive handicap victory at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, before finishing down the field behind star stayer Paisley Park in the Cleeve Hurdle.

Reverting to handicap company on Merseyside, the 11-1 shot travelled strongly into the home straight and powered clear from the final flight to score by four and a half lengths under his jubilant rider.

Aux Ptits Soins was chased home by stablemate Tommy Rapper to give the yard a one-two.

Dan Skelton said: “I’m in a spot of bother with the landlord – because his horse was second!

“We deliberately kept Aux Ptits Soins away from Cheltenham. He is a competitor in those Grade One and Grade Twos, but he is lot more comfortable in handicaps – and I knew if I left him fresh for here we would give ourselves the best chance.

“I did fancy him a bit and I did fancy Tommy Rapper to run well. With a bit more rain, Tommy Rapper would have been even closer.

“It is a great team performance, because the pair of them have run their socks off there.”

Skelton is closing in on the 200-winner mark for the season, and added: “We’ve got 18 to go, but that feels like 20 in its own right!”