IHRB express ‘disappointment’ over increase in breaches of whip rules

Denis Egan says a review could be required after 29% rise in breaches

Brian O'Connor

 

Irish racing’s penalty guidelines for breaches of the whip rules could be reviewed on the back a startling increase in breaches of those rules during 2017.

Irish Horseracing Regulatory Body (IHRB) statistics for last year revealed a 29 per cent increase in breaches of the whip regulations compared to 2016. There were 169 rule breaches compared to 131 the year previously.

The IHRB chief executive Denis Egan expressed “disappointment” at the increase and said a review of the penalties could be required as “the current penalties are not having the desired effect”.

However, the body representing jockeys in Ireland responded by pointing to how the 169 cases are broadly in line with 2015 (160 breaches) and 2014 (157).

“On the face of it the increase in the number of whip enquiries is not significantly different from the 2015 statistics but possibly reflects a more stringent approach being taken by the regulatory body,” said the executive secretary of the Irish Jockeys Association, Andrew Coonon.

