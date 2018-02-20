Ruby Walsh edging closer to riding return after injury

Jockey has started riding work as preparations for Cheltenham continue
Ruby Walsh has started riding work again as he continues his recovery from injury. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ruby Walsh is back riding work as his return from injury gathers pace. Willie Mullins’s stable jockey has been out of action since November with a broken leg, but has maintained all along he would be back in time for the Cheltenham Festival and remains on course to do so.

“I’ve been riding a couple of horses each day, I started that on Sunday when I rode out one at home so it’s tipping along and hopefully it keeps going the way it’s going,” Walsh told Racing UK.

“It feels good. I’ll just take it slowly slowly, try not to do any damage and we’ll see how we go.

“There’s a buzz about the yard, things are just about to start cranking up. The horses are in good form and hopefully it keeps going that way.”

