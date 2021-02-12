Frozen tracks at Newbury and Warwick fail inspections

Naas announce inspection because of forecast for snow and ice before Saturday’s card

Newbury and Warwick have both abandoned their weekend cards after the frozen tracks failed Friday morning inspections.

Newbury’s Betfair Hurdle fixture is therefore set to take place on Sunday February 21st — while Warwick’s meeting, featuring the Agetur UK Kingmaker Novices’ Chase, will be put back just two days to Monday.

Brian O’Connor reported this morning that Altior is far from certain to take up an opportunity at Newbury on Sunday week as connections weigh up the “pros and cons” of a race so close to Cheltenham.

The British Horseracing Authority announced those contingency plans on Thursday.

It was no surprise, after a week of freezing temperatures nationwide and snow which has wiped out the British jumps fixture list since last Sunday, that Saturday’s scheduled cards did not pass their inspections.

Both courses were scheduled to check at 8.30am, but Newbury was able to announce shortly before 8am that the inspection was failed after another freezing night.

At Warwick, it was confirmed just after 8.30am that — with some frozen areas under the covers — the meeting is to be transferred to Monday.

Friday evening’s scheduled all-weather Flat meeting at Chelmsford was also abandoned after a morning inspection because of the freezing conditions and with snow still on the track.

Here in Ireland, Naas has announced a 7.30am inspection because of a forecast for snow and ice before Saturday’s card.

