Altior not a certain runner if Newbury card rescheduled to Sunday week

Altior is far from certain to take up an opportunity at Newbury on Sunday week as connections weigh up the “pros and cons” of a race so close to Cheltenham.

The ground will be a major consideration as it is well documented that testing conditions do not suit Nicky Henderson’s charge, particularly in view of the time he will have to recover prior to the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The Berkshire track’s Betfair Super Saturday fixture is already in serious doubt following several days of sub-zero temperatures, with an inspection called for 8.30am on Friday.

Discussions have taken place about the possibility of the entire card being switched to a later date, and it was confirmed on Thursday that a Sunday slot on February 21st has been arranged.

Altior has been declared for the Cheltenham Free Bet Pot Builder Chase – better known as the Game Spirit – with leading Gold Cup contender Champ in the Betfair Denman Chase. The latter has not run since last year’s victory in the RSA Chase at the Festival.

Henderson said: “It’s highly commendable that the card could be going to be rerun and we’re grateful the opportunity to run Champ and Altior is available.

“As far as Altior is concerned, I need to discuss further with Patricia and Christopher Pugh to sum up the pros and cons of a race at this stage, particularly with a view to the going we might encounter on Sunday week, which is all important. This is relevant to the reduced time gap between the two races.

“As far as Champ is concerned, he is coming off a longer lay off and it is more important that he has a race prior to the Gold Cup, which, in fairness, is only two days short of a month between the two.

“Obviously we will keep all options open and everybody up to date with our plans.”

Henderson added: “I must say it will be a great effort on behalf of Newbury, the British Horseracing Authority, the sponsors and ITV should it all come off. It will be a big effort from everybody involved and we’re very grateful.”

Saturday’s meeting at Warwick hinges on an 8.30am inspection on Friday.

Clerk of the course Jane Hedley held an initial check at 2pm on Thursday, with the course reported to be frozen in places despite the track having been covered earlier in the week.

That afternoon inspection showed the venue to be “largely raceable”, but with further freezing overnight temperatures expected, along with a cold day on Friday, Hedley admits an improved forecast is required.

Updated forecasts

She said: “We’re largely raceable under the covers, there’s just a few patches that might give us some concern.

“If the forecast was just one or two degrees out, we might be fine, so we’ll have a look in the morning and take into account the updated forecasts. On the current forecast, we would be unlikely to race, but it’s a bit too early to pull the plug.”

The seven-race card is due to feature the Grade Two Agetur UK Kingmaker Novices’ Chase and should it be called off on Saturday, the British Horseracing Authority has announced it will be rescheduled for Monday.

The fixture will be run in full, with original entries standing and new declarations taken by 10am on Saturday.

An 8am inspection is required for Chelmsford, who are scheduled to race on Friday evening, while Monday’s jumps meeting at Lingfield has already been called off.

Clerk of the course George Hill reported the course to be waterlogged and frozen, with little chance of improvement, following a 2pm assessment on Thursday. The venue will now stage a jumpers’ bumper card on the all-weather track instead.

There has been no jumps action in Britain since Musselburgh raced on Sunday, while Monday’s meeting at Fairyhouse was the last turf meeting to be staged in Ireland.

Thurles’ Thursday card was initially given the go-ahead, but further snow at the track saw the meeting called off shortly before 12pm.

Newcastle were forced to call off an all-weather meeting on Wednesday due to snow, but Thursday’s meeting was given the go-ahead after the track passed a second inspection.