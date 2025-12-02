Ryan Moore makes long-awaited comeback ahead of Hong Kong International action

Ryan Moore after victory in The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) with Lambourn at the Curragh in June. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ryan Moore makes his long-awaited return to action at Lingfield on Wednesday as he builds up towards next week’s Hong Kong International Carnival.

Out of action since August due to a fractured leg, Coolmore’s number one rider is set for a handful of rides on the all-weather at Lingfield.

Having missed out on the autumn campaign, the 42-year-old Englishman could still enjoy a lucrative end to 2025 in Hong Kong where Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle team has the option of running both Los Angeles and The Lion In Winter at Sunday week’s Carnival.

The four Group One races up for grabs at the Sha Tin track effectively bring the curtain down on the year’s international programme.

During his stellar career, Moore has won all four of them at least once, including a trio of victories for O’Brien in the mile and a half Vase through Mogul in 2020 and Highland Reel in both 2015 and 2017.

On the back of a lacklustre effort when last to Daryz in the Arc at Longchamp, Los Angeles is a general 16/1 shot in ante-post betting for the Vase which is worth about €2.8 million in all.

Potential opposition includes Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa, out of the frame in last month’s Melbourne Cup but who’s extending his international travels to Hong Kong.

Al Riffa’s stable companion Galen, runner up to Royal Champion in Bahrain on his last start, is a probable outsider for the 10-furlong cup, the most valuable race with a fund of close on €4.4 million. He is likely to have to take on the local superstar Romantic Warrior, winner for the last three years. Alexander Goldrun remains the only Irish winner of the race 21 years ago.

“Al Riffa and Galen are both intended runners in Hong Kong. They both arrived home from their international trips well,” said Joseph O’Brien. “It’s obviously going to be super-competitive racing, but we’re privileged to be taking part and are looking forward to it immensely.”

The Lion In Winter, placed at the top level in his last three starts, including when third to Notable Speech at the Breeders’ Cup is set to line up in the €4 million Mile. Last year’s winner Voyage Bubble, plus a major Japanese contingent, represents a major test for the Irish three-year-old.

Before that, Moore is due to get his eye in around Sha Tin in an international jockeys’ challenge next week so will be keen to shake off any rustiness at Lingfield.

In his absence, Christophe Soumillon stepped in for many of Ballydoyle’s top horses and enjoyed seven Group/Grade One victories in all, including Gstaad (Juvenile Turf) at the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar.

O’Brien’s tally of top-flight wins for 2025 has reached 26, just two shy of his 2017 world record haul of 28.

Next week’s Carnival action is also due to see the appearance by Hong Kong’s latest star performer, Ka Ying Rising in the Sprint. The New Zealand bred has won his last 15 starts, including The Everest in Sydney in October.