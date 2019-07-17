Dettori draws a blank in Killarney

Frankie Dettori was out of luck in his four rides at Killarney on Wednesday evening but he could hardly have come any closer.

A huge crowd gathered to see the Italian at the picturesque venue and he almost got off to the perfect start on Dermot Weld’s Time Tunnel in the Aherns Garage Castleisland Irish EBF Maiden.

Dettori tried to control matters from the front and seemed to have everything beaten only for Tom Madden to get a strong late run out of Jessica Harrington’s Tauran Shaman (8-1) who won going away by half a length.

Dettori then had to settle for fourth on Weld’s Mujid in the Sauternes Cup Rated Race won by Aidan O’Brien’s Turnberry Isle (2-1 favourite).

It was in the feature race of the evening Dettori came closest on Fozzy Stack’s Lady Wannabe.

Yet again in the box seat in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cairn Rouge Stakes, Lady Wannabe kicked clear with a furlong to run and it was only in the dying strides she was joined on the line by the Ger Lyons-trained 5-2 favourite Viadera.

Unfortunately for his army of followers Dettori came out on the wrong side of the photo finish and was beaten a short head.

He then teamed up with his old weighing room colleague Johnny Murtagh in the Rentokil Initial Handicap but Finding Nero faded out of the finish close home.