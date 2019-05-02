Aidan O’Brien double-handed for Newmarket 2000 Guineas

Aidan O’Brien is double-handed as he endeavours to take his record haul to 10 in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday after a field of 19 was declared for the colts’ Classic.

O’Brien’s first on the roll of honour was King Of Kings in 1998 and the Ballydoyle maestro made it nine with Saxon Warrior last year.

The two horses bidding for glory this time are Vertem Futurity Trophy scorer Magna Grecia and Ten Sovereigns — the unbeaten winner of the Middle Park Stakes.

Madhmoon, trained by Kevin Prendergast, is the other Irish challenger.

Leading the home defence are the William Haggas-trained Craven Stakes victor Skardu and Martyn Meade’s Phoenix Stakes winner Advertise, the mount of Frankie Dettori.

There are three Godolphin-owned contenders in Mark Johnston’s Dark Vision, Saeed bin Suroor’s Royal Marine and Charlie Appleby’s Al Hilalee.

The latter has been off the track since winning a Listed prize at Deauville in August and was supplemented at a cost of “30,000.

Completing the list are Azano, Emaraaty Ana, Great Scot, Kick On, King Of Change, Momkin, Name The Wind, Set Piece, Shine So Bright, Sporting Chance and Urban Icon.