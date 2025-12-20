Honesty Policy leads hopes of a first Irish success in Ascot’s Long Walk Hurdle

Saturday’s Howden Long Walk Hurdle is a rare cross-channel Grade One prize that’s never been won by an Irish trained horse, a stat two raiders from this country on the Ascot feature will try to change.

Lorna Fowler’s popular veteran Colonel Mustard tries to translate his recent winning form into a first top-flight success although it’s the horse half his age, Honesty Policy, that bookmakers reckon has a potential favourite’s chance.

The JP McManus owned five-year-old graduated to the top level with a Mersey Hurdle victory at Aintree last April. He subsequently backed that up by going down by only half a length to Jasmin De Vaux at Punchestown.

That was his first start at three miles and ahead of his return to action this weekend Honesty Policy is already a general 16/1 shot for Stayers Hurdle glory at Cheltenham in March.

Irish horses dominate that market with Ballyburn and Teahupoo, first and second in the Hatton’s Grace, at the top of the betting. The reigning Stayers champion Bob Olinger is set to return to action at next week’s Leopardstown Christmas festival.

Those local options have often meant the Long Walk doesn’t feature much on Irish radars, although Hiddenvalley Lake got within a head of a slice of history a year ago.

He was ultimately beaten by Crambo, also successful in 2023, and Fergal O’Brien’s runner is back to try to emulate stars such as Big Buck’s, Paisley Park and Reve de Sivola as a triple Long Walk winner.

John Shinnick onboard Colonel Mustard at Navan Racecourse, Co Meath. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Heading the home defence, however, is likely to be another McManus owned runner in Impose Toi. He made light of the step up from handicaps to beat Strong Leader at Newbury last month where stable companion Doddiethegreat was fourth.

You would hope Impose Toi is the new name in the division and he was good at Newbury last time. He beat perhaps the best of the English then, but he’ll have one of Gordon Elliott’s (Honesty Policy) to take on this time,” Nicky Henderson said.

In an 11-strong field of mostly stalwart performers, Honesty Policy looks the exciting unknown factor. Mark Walsh travels to ride the youngest horse in the race and Elliott’s team could hardly be in better form.

Ascot’s opening conditions chase is a three-runner affair that might turn into another Gordon Elliott-Willie Mullins clash only this time transplanted to Berkshire. Elliott’s Firefox landed a Grade Two at Down Royal last month and faces a task on ratings against Mullins’ James Du Berlais. Iroko is the sole home-based hope.

A trio of Irish runners will take their chance in Haydock’s Tommy Whittle Chase on Saturday. John McConnell’s Velvet Elvis is joint-topweight while O’Toole and Brucejack also make the trip to Merseyside.

The final domestic card before Christmas is at Thurles on Saturday where the Listed Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle features.

This was one of the early steps taken by Henry de Bromhead’s star Honeysuckle when she won in 2018. Honeysuckle had won a maiden hurdle before lining up at Thurles although significantly De Bromhead is pitching in his latest hope, Salsinha, while she’s still a maiden over flights.

Darragh O’Keeffe’s mount was an impressive bumper winner and decent ground conditions could help her overcome smart opposition such as Korinthia and Amen Kate.

The latter will be ridden by Jack Kennedy who stays at home rather than team up with Firefox at Ascot. The former champion jockey has four rides as he continues to chase down Darragh O’Keeffe in the jockeys’ championship table. O’Keeffe is on 69 winners with Kennedy on 62. Paul Townend has had 41 winners to date this season.

Jack Kennedy celebrates winning on Romeo Coolio at the Fairyhouse Winter Festival, Ratoath, Meath. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sean Flanagan was on board Amen Kate when she ducked and unseated her rider at the start in Punchestown earlier this month. Patrick Mullins is a notable booking for De Bromhead’s newcomer Wicked Pleasure in the bumper. She is a half-sister to recent impressive hurdles winner Zanoosh.

In other news, despite Horse Racing Ireland’s Government allocation for 2026 remaining unchanged at €79.3 million, racing’s governing body has announced record prize money next year of €74.7 million. That’s a €4.2 million increase on 2025.

Media rights income and sponsorship will also contribute to prize money, which is set to be distributed among 390 fixtures.

HRI announced its 2026 budget on Friday and it is projected to see a €1 million increase on equine welfare measures to €4.6 million in total. There is an increase of €500,000 on integrity and integrity services to €17.8 million.

“Although HRI’s overall allocation from the Horse & Greyhound Fund remained static in 2026, the revised allocation with €2 million more available for current expenditure has allowed us to progress many of the ambitious plans laid out in our strategic plan 2024-2028.

“This has been achieved by driving efficiencies within the industry’s operational expenditure, allowing us to respond to significant inflationary pressures,” HRI’s chief executive Suzanne Eade said.