Racing

Royal-owned Reaching High wins at Listowel for Willie Mullins

Horse owned by the King and Queen of England ran out an easy 10-length winner

Horse trainer Willie Mullins landed winner at Listowel. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho
Horse trainer Willie Mullins landed winner at Listowel. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho
Brian O'Connor
Fri Sept 25 2026 - 15:432 MIN READ

Willie Mullins described it as “One for the King in the Kingdom” after Reaching High, owned by the King and Queen of England, was a royal winner at the Listowel festival on Friday.

Starting a long odds-on favourite for a maiden hurdle. Reaching High ran out an easy 10-length winner under jockey Paul Townend. It was his second run over jumps having finished runner-up at Kerry’s other racecourse in Killarney last month.

“Unfortunately, the King and Queen aren’t present but would love to be here, as one of their stated aims is to visit every county in Ireland,” said Mullins. “They only have a few left and hopefully will come to ‘the Kingdom’ some day!”

Reaching High certainly appears to enjoy the Kerry air more than the regal surroundings at Royal Ascot. He started favourite for a flat handicap there in June – in front of his owners – and finished last. He was also a beaten favourite in the same Ascot contest in 2025.

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Jumping also appears to be more his game and could wind up carrying the famous silks at Cheltenham in March.

“He likes a flat track but it can be a bit sharp here and he is a huge, big, long-striding horse so was inclined to get unbalanced around the bends. Other than that, he did it well, Mullins said.

“The ultimate plan is to go for the Turners Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham next March and I think he is more of a good ground-horse, so running in Leopardstown at Christmas would be fantastic. We’ll take it baby steps first,” the champion trainer added.

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Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor is the racing correspondent of The Irish Times. He also writes the Tipping Point column